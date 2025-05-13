Numerology secrets: People born on these dates get rich early in life
According to numerology, those born on these four dates may experience poverty in childhood but enjoy a luxurious life in their youth.
| Published : May 13 2025, 11:33 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Freepik
Numerology determines a person's radix based on their birth date, and each radix has a ruling planet, influencing their personality.
Each number has its own good and bad qualities. People born on certain dates face struggles, poverty in childhood, but enjoy life's joys in youth.
Life of those born on these 4 dates: 3, 12, 21, 30- Radix 3, ruled by Jupiter, signifies education, knowledge, children, and religious activities.
Childhood struggles: Radix 3 individuals face a difficult childhood, often struggling with poverty and financial hardship.
Luxury in youth: After a childhood of poverty, these individuals enjoy a luxurious life in their youth, earning well and keeping their family happy.
Independent spirit: Radix 3 individuals face hardships with courage and dislike seeking sympathy or help, living life on their own terms.
Love for siblings: Radix 3 individuals have strong family bonds, especially with siblings, supporting them through thick and thin.
Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
