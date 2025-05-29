Numerology Radix 1: Personality Traits, Career Success, and Relationship Dynamics
According to numerology, the ruler of Radix 1 is the Sun, so they achieve success wherever they go. Let's learn some special things about people born on these three dates.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
People born on these three dates, i.e., 1, 10, 19, or 28, are considered to have Radix 1 (Mulank 1). The lord of these birth numbers is the Sun. The Sun is a symbol of leadership, self-confidence, and ambition. Such people are dedicated to their work and achieve success in prestigious careers like IAS, IPS, PCS through their hard work. However, their nature can be harsh, and they can sometimes be stone-hearted or arrogant. Let's learn more about this birth number.
People with Radix 1 are natural-born leaders. They are full of self-confidence and ambition. These people set big goals and work hard to achieve them. This quality helps them succeed in tough competitive fields like IAS, IPS, and PCS.
Due to the influence of the Sun, these people sometimes become so focused on their goals that they neglect the feelings of others. Because of this, people consider them stone-hearted. Their self-confidence sometimes turns into arrogance. They think whatever they say is right. They don't follow or listen to the advice of others. This can cause tension in their relationships.
Hardworking and Disciplined
People with Radix 1 are very hardworking and disciplined. These people succeed in difficult exams like UPSC based on regular study and hard work.
Love and Relationships
In relationships, these people can be loyal but a little stubborn. Their arrogant nature and inability to express emotions can create distance in relationships. They expect respect and equality from their partner.
Why Success in IAS, IPS, PCS?
People with Radix 1 are influenced by the Sun's energy, which gives them leadership, confidence, and dominance. These qualities are especially useful in administrative services (IAS, IPS, PPS). These exams require a lot of hard work and discipline. That's why people with this number pass it easily.
Communication Skills
People with Radix 1's confidence and speaking style make them stand out from others in interviews and fieldwork. These people have a desire to work for society and are interested in policy-making, which is important for IAS/IPS.
Disadvantages of Radix 1
Their confidence sometimes turns into arrogance, which can cause tension with colleagues or family. These people are stone-hearted, acting more on logic than emotions. They stick to their perspective and don't listen to others' advice.
Steps to Correct Flaws
People with Radix 1 should offer water to the Sun on Sundays and chant the mantra "Om Suryaya Namah" 108 times. Listen to others' opinions and show empathy. This will help achieve success in relationships and career.
Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.