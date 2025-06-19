Image Credit : Freepik

For Sagittarius, this transit indicates financial gains and business success. With Mercury active in Punarvasu, business partnerships will be profitable. If employed, this is a time for a promotion or job change, on your terms. You might get a new job offer with better pay and position. Happiness and prosperity will increase within the family. You might buy property or a car. You'll work on new ideas that could prove beneficial in the future.

