Mercury in Jupiter's Star: New jobs and wealth for Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius
On Monday, June 16, 2025, Mercury enters Punarvasu Nakshatra, potentially bringing positive energy to business, communication, and relationships.
According to Drik Panchang, on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 5:03 PM, Mercury transitioned from Ardra to Punarvasu Nakshatra. This nakshatra, ruled by Jupiter, is associated with wealth, prosperity, education, knowledge, marriage, and children. Astrologer Harshavardhan Shandilya explains that due to Jupiter's auspicious influence on this nakshatra, Mercury's transit here is also considered favorable. Mercury itself is a very auspicious planet.
He says that Mercury's transit in Punarvasu Nakshatra is considered a favorable time for formulating new ideas and strategies in business. It's a good opportunity to resolve old disputes or re-establish relationships with former partners and friends.
Gemini is ruled by Mercury. This transit in Punarvasu suggests a new job or promotion. Those seeking a career change or new job might find good opportunities. Your communication and intelligence will shine in interviews, meetings, and client presentations. You might even receive a job or travel offer from abroad. Financially, the time is favorable. You might recover pending payments or create a new income source. Family and married life will be sweet.
For Virgos, this transit is especially auspicious for career and health. Mercury also rules your sign. In Punarvasu, Mercury can give you clarity of thought and decisive power. Those in government jobs, banking, education, or writing are likely to see success. Employees will have their boss's support. There are opportunities for advancement. Any old investments might start yielding returns, strengthening your finances. Love life and health will be excellent.
For Sagittarius, this transit indicates financial gains and business success. With Mercury active in Punarvasu, business partnerships will be profitable. If employed, this is a time for a promotion or job change, on your terms. You might get a new job offer with better pay and position. Happiness and prosperity will increase within the family. You might buy property or a car. You'll work on new ideas that could prove beneficial in the future.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.