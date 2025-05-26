Image Credit : Getty

Capricorns, find joy in your children this Jyeshtha Amavasya. Long-term investments could pay off. Financial endeavors will succeed, boosting your confidence. Good news for those taking competitive exams. A positive family atmosphere prevails, and you might receive financial help from your kids.

