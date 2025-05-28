Effective ways to appease Shani Dev and reduce Saturn’s negative effects
Facing troubles due to Shani's influence? Follow these powerful remedies to find relief.
Navagraha Oil Abhishekam
Pour sesame oil on a Shiv Ling while chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya Sh Shanaishwaraya Namah'. This ritual, mentioned in the Skanda Purana, helps reduce Shani's negative effects.
Peepal Tree Puja on Shani Jayanti
On Shani Jayanti, wrap a yellow sacred thread around a Peepal tree seven times while chanting 'Om Shanishcharaya Namah' 108 times. This helps alleviate Pitra Dosha.
Donate Food to the Needy
Donate food to the poor, especially those working with iron, leather, or agriculture, on Saturdays. This helps mitigate Shani Dosha and invites divine blessings.
Offer Iron Items at Shani Temple
Offer used iron items at a Shani temple (avoid gold or silver). This helps reduce Shani's negative effects.
Recite Dasharatha Krita Shani Stotra
Recite the mantra 'Namah Kruraya, Raudraaya Dandadhari Namostute' daily or every Saturday to mitigate Shani's negative influence. It's considered more powerful than the Beej Mantra.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.