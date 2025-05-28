Image Credit : our own

Recite Dasharatha Krita Shani Stotra

Recite the mantra 'Namah Kruraya, Raudraaya Dandadhari Namostute' daily or every Saturday to mitigate Shani's negative influence. It's considered more powerful than the Beej Mantra.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.