Xiaomi 14 series to launch with Snapdragon Gen 3 chip today: When, where to watch event live? What to expect?

    The Xiaomi 14 series is also confirmed to feature Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which was introduced at the Snapdragon Summit this week. The Xiaomi 14 series will be launched on October 26 (today). The launch event will begin in China, at 19:00pm (4:30pm IST).

    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is set to launch its latest flagship smartphones — Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro in its home country on October 26 (today).  The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 series replacement will include the most recent camera technology, co-engineered with Leica, and a new HyperOS.

    It is also revealed that Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor would be included in the Xiaomi 14 series. This week's Snapdragon Summit saw the introduction of this high-end smartphone chip. Today, October 26, is the debut date for the Xiaomi 14 series. In China, the launch ceremony is scheduled to start at 19:00pm (4:30pm IST). The event will be streamed live for interested viewers on Xiaomi's China website and Weibo account.

    The first smartphone to run the new HyperOS operating system will be Xiaomi's newest model. MIUI will gradually be replaced with the new interface. According to the renderings shared by OnLeaks and 91mobiles, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will have a flat display instead of the curved screen seen on the previous Xiaomi 13 Pro. Furthermore anticipated to be bulkier is the smartphone.

    The camera module, which seems noticeably bigger and more robust than the existing models—possibly signalling the existence of larger sensors—is the most obvious difference.

    The phone's dimensions—161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7 mm—are also mentioned in the article. It is possible that the phone will have a 6.6-inch flat display with 2.5D curved glass and a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. The addition of four cameras and other sensors may be a major impact as well.

    Additionally, according to leaks, the Xiaomi 14 will boast a 6.44-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the Pro model may include a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.6-inch flat AMOLED 2.5D display. Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power both variants.

    With compatibility for 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging, the Xiaomi 14 is anticipated to have a 4,600mAh battery.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
