Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Xiaomi 14 confirmed to launch in India on THIS date; will compete against OnePlus 12, iQOO 12 & more

    Xiaomi 14 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC . The phone is expected to offer 90W fast charging . The Xiaomi 14 in China features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

    Xiaomi 14 confirmed to launch in India on THIS date will compete against OnePlus 12 iQOO 12 & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    The launch date of Xiaomi 14 in India has been formally confirmed. Through a post on X, the Chinese maker verified the launch date. The business has previously hinted at its collaboration with Leica on the official Xiaomi India X website. Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 series is expected to go on sale worldwide on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The phones were first introduced by Xiaomi in October of last year in China. It has also been announced that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will debut in China on February 22.

    Xiaomi India announced on X that the Xiaomi 14 would go on sale in India on March 7. The phone will probably be available in India a few weeks after it launches internationally and a few months after it is unveiled in China. According to the teaser that Xiaomi released, India could only receive the standard Xiaomi 14. It's possible that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and 14 Pro won't be released in India.

    The 6.36-inch LTPO display on the Xiaomi 14 in China has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Similar features are also anticipated for the Indian version. It is probably going to come with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

    The co-engineered Xiaomi 14 in China has a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and a Summilux lens in the photography area. Additionally, there is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. Additionally, the phone has an IP68 certification. It has a 4,610mAh battery that supports 50W wireless charging as well as 90W rapid charging.

    Xiaomi also announced earlier today that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will make its Chinese debut later this week. A 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony LYT900 sensor with an f/1.63 aperture and a Leica Summilux optical lens will be included in the Ultra model.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 12R update You can seek a full refund until THIS date Check out COO's full post gcw

    OnePlus 12R update: You can seek a full refund until THIS date; Check out COO's full post

    Viral video Emirates air hostess tries Apple Vision Pro on flight airline netizens react WATCH gcw

    Viral video: Emirates air hostess tries Apple Vision Pro on flight; airline, netizens react (WATCH)

    Nothing Phone (2a) to be priced under Rs 30000 in India Will it give tough competition to Redmi Note Pro+ Realme 12 Pro+ gcw

    Nothing Phone (2a) to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India? Will it give tough competition to Redmi Note Pro+?

    Change your Nothing CEO Carl Pei unique advice to Elon Musk 'Bhai' for Tesla's India plant gcw

    'Change your...': Nothing CEO Carl Pei's unique advice to Elon Musk 'Bhai' for Tesla's India plant

    We want to sell more phones bhai Carl Pei luring Indians ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch gcw

    'We want to sell more phones bhai': Carl Pei luring Indians ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today as temperature rises in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today as temperature rises in the state

    Experts warn of rapid spread of 'zombie deer disease' with potential human infection risk snt

    Experts warn of rapid spread of 'zombie deer disease' with potential human infection risk

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple festival to kick-off with Kodiyettam on Wednesday February 21 2024 anr

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple festival to kick-off with Kodiyettam on Wednesday

    Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone's BAFTA pictures, comments 'Ugh.. her smile' RKK

    Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone's BAFTA pictures, comments 'Ugh.. her smile'

    Manju Warrier to Nayanthara- 9 most beautiful Malayalam actresses RBA

    Manju Warrier to Nayanthara- 9 most beautiful Malayalam actresses

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon