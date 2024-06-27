WhatsApp update: Messaging app will stop working on THESE 35 smartphones; Check full list
Every now and then, WhatsApp ends support for older devices that cannot support the new features and get security updates to keep them safe. According to reports, more than 35 devices, both Android and iOS combined will lose support for WhatsApp in the coming weeks.
WhatsApp has ensured that it regularly changes the minimum system requirements to run the messaging app on smartphones. Additionally, you need an Android phone running version 5.0 or higher due to the latest update. In a similar vein, you require an iPhone device that supports iOS 12 or later. It is therefore imperative that you update your smartphone as soon as possible if your device is still limited to supporting software versions lower than these. Otherwise, you risk losing access to the well-known messaging service.
The fact that you have 35 phones losing support across Android and iOS means brands like Samsung, LG and Sony feature on this list.
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Express 2
- Samsung Galaxy Grand
- Samsung Galaxy Note 3
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom
Motorola
- Moto G
- Moto X
Huawei
- Huawei Ascend P6
- Huawei Ascend G525
- Huawei C199
- Huawei GX1s
- Huawei Y625
Sony
- Sony Xperia Z1
- Sony Xperia E3
LG
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus G
- LG Optimus G Pro
- LG Optimus L7
Apple
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone 6S Plus
By heading to Settings > About Phone > Software Version on Android, you can find out what software version is installed on these handsets. If you have an iPhone, you can find out more by going to General - Settings - About iPhone.