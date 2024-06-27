WhatsApp update: Messaging app will stop working on THESE 35 smartphones; Check full list

Every now and then, WhatsApp ends support for older devices that cannot support the new features and get security updates to keep them safe. According to reports, more than 35 devices, both Android and iOS combined will lose support for WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp has ensured that it regularly changes the minimum system requirements to run the messaging app on smartphones. Additionally, you need an Android phone running version 5.0 or higher due to the latest update. In a similar vein, you require an iPhone device that supports iOS 12 or later. It is therefore imperative that you update your smartphone as soon as possible if your device is still limited to supporting software versions lower than these. Otherwise, you risk losing access to the well-known messaging service.

The fact that you have 35 phones losing support across Android and iOS means brands like Samsung, LG and Sony feature on this list.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Express 2

Samsung Galaxy Grand

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy S4 Active

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini

Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom

Motorola

Moto G

Moto X

Huawei

Huawei Ascend P6

Huawei Ascend G525

Huawei C199

Huawei GX1s

Huawei Y625

Sony

Sony Xperia Z1

Sony Xperia E3

LG

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus G

LG Optimus G Pro

LG Optimus L7

Apple

iPhone 5

iPhone 6

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

By heading to Settings > About Phone > Software Version on Android, you can find out what software version is installed on these handsets. If you have an iPhone, you can find out more by going to General - Settings - About iPhone.

