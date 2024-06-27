Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app will stop working on THESE 35 smartphones; Check full list

    Every now and then, WhatsApp ends support for older devices that cannot support the new features and get security updates to keep them safe. According to reports, more than 35 devices, both Android and iOS combined will lose support for WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app will stop working on THESE 35 smartphones; Check full list gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    With billions of users worldwide, WhatsApp is a very popular and helpful messaging programme since it keeps adding new features. However, WhatsApp occasionally stops supporting older smartphones that are unable to implement the new features and get security upgrades to protect them. Over 35 Android and iOS devices combined are reportedly going to lose WhatsApp functionality in the upcoming weeks.

    WhatsApp has ensured that it regularly changes the minimum system requirements to run the messaging app on smartphones. Additionally, you need an Android phone running version 5.0 or higher due to the latest update. In a similar vein, you require an iPhone device that supports iOS 12 or later. It is therefore imperative that you update your smartphone as soon as possible if your device is still limited to supporting software versions lower than these. Otherwise, you risk losing access to the well-known messaging service.

    The fact that you have 35 phones losing support across Android and iOS means brands like Samsung, LG and Sony feature on this list.

    Samsung

    • Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus
    • Samsung Galaxy Core
    • Samsung Galaxy Express 2
    • Samsung Galaxy Grand
    • Samsung Galaxy Note 3
    • Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
    • Samsung Galaxy S4 Active
    • Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini
    • Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom

    Motorola

    • Moto G
    • Moto X

    Huawei

    • Huawei Ascend P6
    • Huawei Ascend G525
    • Huawei C199
    • Huawei GX1s
    • Huawei Y625

    Sony

    • Sony Xperia Z1
    • Sony Xperia E3

    LG

    • LG Optimus 4X HD
    • LG Optimus G
    • LG Optimus G Pro
    • LG Optimus L7

    Apple

    • iPhone 5
    • iPhone 6
    • iPhone 6S
    • iPhone 6S Plus

    By heading to Settings > About Phone > Software Version on Android, you can find out what software version is installed on these handsets. If you have an iPhone, you can find out more by going to General - Settings - About iPhone.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google reveals made by google event date pixel 9 series pixel watch 3 expected watch official teaser gcw

    Google REVEALS 'Made by Google' event date; Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3 expected | WATCH official teaser

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get dedicated shutter button gcw

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get shutter button

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU? gcw

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU?

    Update your phone in 10 days or stop using them: US government to Google Pixel users gcw

    Update your phone in 10 days or stop using them: US government to Google Pixel users

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 27 2024: Price of 22K gold drops again; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 27: Price of 22K gold drops again; Check

    football Cristiano Ronaldo avoids being kicked by fan who leapt from stands after Portugal's Euro 2024 defeat (WATCH) snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo avoids being kicked by fan who leapt from stands after Portugal's Euro 2024 defeat (WATCH)

    'Let us trust our courts; have hope that we will get justice': Vijayalakshmi Darshan to fans amid Renukaswamy murder case

    'Let us trust our courts; have hope that we will get justice': Vijayalakshmi Darshan to fans amid murder case

    'Kalki 2898 AD' REVIEW: Prabhas-starrer is a visual splendor, fails to keep consistent pace throughout runtime RKK

    'Kalki 2898 AD' REVIEW: Prabhas-starrer is a visual splendor, fails to keep consistent pace throughout runtime

    Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: A look at upcoming cars in India in 2024 gcw

    Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: A look at upcoming cars in India in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon