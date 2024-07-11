Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: A detailed comparison in terms of features, price and more

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has an 8.03-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and Zeiss-enhanced cameras, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an Android 14 operating system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 engine, and 12GB RAM. Both gadgets have top-notch performance and specs.

At the company's Wednesday launch event in Paris, Samsung showcased its most recent generation of foldable gadgets. With Android 14 out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, Vivo now has a very strong competitor in the foldable market with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, so Samsung isn't the only company in this market. Let's examine the main distinctions between these two gadgets, as well as their costs and features.

Check out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features

The proprietary Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, created only for Samsung, powers the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This processor offers better performance and efficiency when paired with 12GB of RAM.

The gadget has an external 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a pixel density of 410ppi and a resolution of 968x2,376. A 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a pixel density of 374ppi and a resolution of 1,856x2,160 is used as the inner screen. Smooth and effective performance is provided by the adjustable refresh rate that both panels support, which ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz

It has three cameras on its back: a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel wide angle camera with dual pixel autofocus and optical image stabilisation. In addition, there is a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen and a 10-megapixel front camera on the cover display. The foldables are powered by Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 on top. In order to guarantee long-term software support and security, Samsung has promised to give both devices seven years of Android OS and security upgrades.

The phone sports a 10 megapixel front camera and a 4 megapixel rear camera. Three cameras—a 12 MP Ultra Wide, a 50 MP wide-angle with a 2x optical quality zoom, and a 10 MP telephoto with a 3x optical zoom—are located on the back of the device.

Check out Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro operates on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14. It features a main 8.03-inch E7 AMOLED display with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and a 2K resolution of 2,200x2,480 pixels. Both panels have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, while the secondary screen is a 6.53-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1,172x2,748 pixels. Screen-to-body ratios for the main and cover screens are 91.77% and 90.92%, respectively.

With 512GB of UFS4.0 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. It has a sturdy carbon fibre hinge that has been put through 100 folds a day for more than 12 years. The front is constructed from glass, the back from glass fiber, and the middle frame from aluminum alloy.

With a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, the camera system boasts a Zeiss-enhanced triple back arrangement. Vivo's V3 imaging technology powers the 32MP front-facing cameras with an f/2.4 aperture on both the main and cover displays.

5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and several worldwide navigation systems are included in the connectivity features. Numerous sensors are included in the gadget, such as an electronic compass, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and more. It has an IPX8 classification for water and dust protection in addition to a fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The device measures 159.96x142.4x5.2mm when unfolded and weighs 236 grams, making it a substantial yet portable option for tech enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro price

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at Rs 1,64,999 for the 256GB storage variant, Rs 1,76,999 for the 512GB storage variant and Rs 2,00,999 for the 1TB storage option. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at rs 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

