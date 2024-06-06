Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India TODAY: When, where to watch event live? Check expected specs and more

Vivo is set to launch its first foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India today. The device promises to be slimmer, lighter, and more powerful, featuring advanced specifications.

With the success of models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and Oppo Find N2 Flip in the Indian market last year, foldable phones have become increasingly popular among tech enthusiasts. Vivo is now prepared to enter the foldable phone race in India, having hinted at the launch of its first foldable phone in the country, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which has AI capabilities. The big debut is scheduled for today.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch: When and where to watch event LIVE?

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch event will begin at 12 pm today. The event will be livestreamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel. You can also watch the livestream on Facebook. Since the livestream usually begins right on time, it is advisable to open YouTube or Facebook a couple of minutes before it begins.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch: What to expect?

Possibly the first folding phone with a Carbon Fibre Keel component in its hinge mechanism is the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. This technology contributes to the device's durability and low weight. The gadget has previously been shown by TUV Rheinland testing to be resistant to up to 500,000 folds, or around 12 years of use.

For photography enthusiasts, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to feature a sophisticated camera setup, including a 50-megapixel ultra-sensing primary camera with OIS, a 64-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. A 32-megapixel front camera is expected to cater to selfies and video calls. The device is also likely to be equipped with a 5,700mAh battery

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch: Price and availability

When the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was first introduced in China, it cost 9,999 yuan, or around Rs 1.17 lakh. In India, it is anticipated that the phone would cost less than Rs 1.5 lakh. Regarding availability, the phone will be offered for sale via offline retail outlets, Flipkart, and Vivo India's online shop.

