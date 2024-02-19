Viral video: Emirates air hostess tries Apple Vision Pro on flight; airline, netizens react (WATCH)

A video of an air hostess from Emirates airlines trying on a pair of Apple Vision Pro on flight is viral. The reel on Instagram by Italian digital creator Otto Climan. "You're the first person I have seen with this," she said before adding that she had only seen people using it on TikTok.

The Vision Pro has been all the rage on the internet since Apple unveiled it, and individuals all around the world are walking the streets with the futuristic gadget. Out of all the viral films, one especially intriguing clip of an Emirates flight attendant testing out a passenger's Vision Pro has gone popular online.

Otto Climan, an Italian digital developer, posted a video he shot on a recent trip to Instagram, and it quickly gained popularity. The air hostess's real astonishment and delight upon seeing Climan sporting the gadget was captured on camera. She said that she had only ever seen the Vision Pro on TikTok and wasn't really sure what it was, but she eventually showed interest and said she was curious.

In an intriguing turn of events, she not only accepted Climan's viewpoint but also got to personally witness the wonder of the Vision Pro. "Oh my god, you really have this one," said the flight attendant as she saw Climan put up the Vision Pro.

Despite initially declining to try the device, she just asks Climan’s opinion about the device. After several pushes, she finally agrees to experience the Vision Pro and couldn’t resist its charm, and admits “I didn’t expect it to be so clear. This is crazy.”

The sincere astonishment and enthusiasm garnered notice on the internet. "Everyone loves the vision pro," Climan remarked, sharing the video.

The video went viral once the content creator published it, and it has received over a million views on Instagram. It's interesting to note that Emirates humorously commented, "We wanna try too," after seeing the video.

Meanwhile, reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “What a good vibe the stewardess transmits.” Another shared, “I got fired for doing something similar. I guess this is a colab.” A remark said, "That's how you get a good husband or a good wife."