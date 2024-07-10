Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: The company is hosting the big event in the city of the 2024 Olympics later this evening and here’s a look at all the exciting news that we expect to hear from the launch event.

The highly anticipated unveiling of Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones and other ecosystem items is almost here. On July 10, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 July edition will take place in Paris, and fans from all around the world will be eager to see these items. The company is hosting the big event in the city of the 2024 Olympics later this evening and here’s a look at all the exciting news that we expect to hear from the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2024: When and where to watch event live?

The second iteration of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is scheduled to take place in Paris, France on Tuesday, July 10. For those in India who are watching, the event will begin at 6:30 PM IST. As you may be aware, Samsung is a major sponsor of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and it is utilising this platform to make a major global product announcement. In addition to having attendees in Paris, Samsung will stream the event live on its official YouTube account and other social media platforms.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2024: Here's what you can expect from the event

We can see clearly in Samsung's Unpacked 2024 event teaser that new foldable gadgets are on the way. Its greatest product enhancements in years are likely to be the Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Because the earlier Folds appeared to be gradual releases rather than revolutionary ones, we have witnessed them losing their initial appeal.

Although the design leaks haven't done much to hint at such actions, we still expect some surprises. In reality, there are once again little adjustments made to the camera module and the overall layout. Although we do anticipate Samsung to power devices like the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, the company will need to do more than just deliver technology to make waves.

Expected releases include the Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Tab S tablets, and the first-ever Galaxy Ring smart wearable in addition to the folds. The new Galaxy Tags should be available soon, and the new Galaxy Buds 3 versions should also be part of the selection. Yes, Galaxy AI will play a significant role in Samsung's presentation once more, offering new capabilities for its high-end Galaxy phones and tablets.

