Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024:  The company is hosting the big event in the city of the 2024 Olympics later this evening and here’s a look at all the exciting news that we expect to hear from the launch event.

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    The highly anticipated unveiling of Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones and other ecosystem items is almost here. On July 10, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 July edition will take place in Paris, and fans from all around the world will be eager to see these items. The company is hosting the big event in the city of the 2024 Olympics later this evening and here’s a look at all the exciting news that we expect to hear from the launch event.

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2024: When and where to watch event live?

    The second iteration of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is scheduled to take place in Paris, France on Tuesday, July 10. For those in India who are watching, the event will begin at 6:30 PM IST. As you may be aware, Samsung is a major sponsor of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and it is utilising this platform to make a major global product announcement. In addition to having attendees in Paris, Samsung will stream the event live on its official YouTube account and other social media platforms.

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2024: Here's what you can expect from the event

    We can see clearly in Samsung's Unpacked 2024 event teaser that new foldable gadgets are on the way. Its greatest product enhancements in years are likely to be the Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Because the earlier Folds appeared to be gradual releases rather than revolutionary ones, we have witnessed them losing their initial appeal.

    Although the design leaks haven't done much to hint at such actions, we still expect some surprises. In reality, there are once again little adjustments made to the camera module and the overall layout. Although we do anticipate Samsung to power devices like the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, the company will need to do more than just deliver technology to make waves.

    Expected releases include the Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Tab S tablets, and the first-ever Galaxy Ring smart wearable in addition to the folds. The new Galaxy Tags should be available soon, and the new Galaxy Buds 3 versions should also be part of the selection. Yes, Galaxy AI will play a significant role in Samsung's presentation once more, offering new capabilities for its high-end Galaxy phones and tablets.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From new design change to faster processor; here's what you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From new design change to faster processor; here's what you can expect

    Redmi 13 5G with 108MP main camera, crystal glass design launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999 check details gcw

    Redmi 13 5G with 108MP main camera, crystal glass design launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

    Redmi 13 to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    Redmi 13 to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    CMF Phone 1 with 6.67-inch AMOLED display launched in India, priced at Rs 15,999 Buds Pro 2 And Watch Pro 2 also introduced gcw

    CMF Phone 1 with 6.67-inch AMOLED display launched in India, priced at Rs 15,999; Check details

    Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro to launch in India on July 12; Check design, specs, colours and more gcw

    Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro to launch on July 12; Check design, specs, colours and more

    Recent Stories

    Sarfira review Is Akshay Kumar Hindi remake of Suriya Soorarai Pottru worth watching? RBA

    Sarfira REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar’s Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru worth watching? READ this

    Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce, rules Supreme Court snt

    BREAKING: Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce, rules Supreme Court

    Karnataka rains Rising water levels in Belagavi rivers due to heavy downpour in Maharashtra vkp

    Karnataka rains: Rising water levels in Belagavi rivers due to heavy downpour in Maharashtra

    Cholera outbreak in Thiruvananthapuram: 11 people under treatment; sample results of four expected today july 10 anr

    Cholera outbreak in Thiruvananthapuram: 11 people under treatment; sample results of four expected today

    Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Actress once again summoned by ED, to be questioned on July 10 RKK

    Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Actress once again summoned by ED, to be questioned on July 10

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon