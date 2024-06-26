Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected

    The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are expected to bring a fresh approach and with more brands entering the space, especially the likes of Vivo, it is high time that Samsung shows the world why it was the leader of the pack not too long ago.

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Samsung has officially verified the reports regarding its July 2024 launch event, which is anticipated to include the company's revolutionary foldable portfolio. Samsung was the pioneer of the foldable period many years ago, but in terms of product updates at least, its rise in the market has stalled.

    With new manufacturers entering the market, particularly Vivo, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are anticipated to provide a novel approach. It's past time for Samsung to prove to the world why it was once at the front of the pack.

    The confirmation of the second edition of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 has been made for July 10, and as the reports had suggested, Paris, France would host the launch event. For those in India who are watching, the event will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

    As you may be aware, Samsung is a major sponsor of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and it is utilising this platform to make a major global product announcement. In addition to having attendees in Paris, Samsung will stream the event live on its official YouTube account and other social media platforms.

    We can see plainly in Samsung's Unpacked 2024 event teaser that new foldable gadgets are on the way. Its greatest product enhancements in years are likely to be the Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Because the earlier Folds appeared to be gradual releases rather than revolutionary ones, we have witnessed them losing their initial appeal.

    However, as the battle heats up, it's time for Samsung to step up its game once again. Although the design leaks haven't done much to hint at such actions, we still expect some surprises. Expected releases include the Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Tab S tablets, and the first-ever Galaxy Ring smart wearable in addition to the folds.

    The company unveiled the product at the January Unpacked 2024 event but now we will get more details about the product. The lineup should also bring the new Galaxy Buds 3 models and we are hopeful of seeing the new Galaxy Tags as well.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get dedicated shutter button gcw

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get shutter button

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU? gcw

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU?

    Update your phone in 10 days or stop using them: US government to Google Pixel users gcw

    Update your phone in 10 days or stop using them: US government to Google Pixel users

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch on June 24: Battery, charging details CONFIRMED, colour options leaked & more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite to launch on June 24: Battery, charging details CONFIRMED, colour options leaked & more

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland state lottery June 26, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 26, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing: Supreme Court allows Delhi CM to file fresh plea over HC's stay on bail AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing: Supreme Court allows Delhi CM to file fresh plea over HC's stay on bail

    Keep THESE 7 things in your house to attract money RKK

    Keep THESE 7 things in your house to attract money

    Bengaluru power cut continues: Several areas to face electricity outage today, tomorrow; read this vkp

    Bengaluru power cut continues: Several areas to face electricity outage today, tomorrow; read this

    Dubai businessman lays stacks of money for girlfriend to walk on, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Dubai businessman lays stacks of money for girlfriend to walk on, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon