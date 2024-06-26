Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are expected to bring a fresh approach and with more brands entering the space, especially the likes of Vivo, it is high time that Samsung shows the world why it was the leader of the pack not too long ago.

Samsung has officially verified the reports regarding its July 2024 launch event, which is anticipated to include the company's revolutionary foldable portfolio. Samsung was the pioneer of the foldable period many years ago, but in terms of product updates at least, its rise in the market has stalled.

With new manufacturers entering the market, particularly Vivo, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are anticipated to provide a novel approach. It's past time for Samsung to prove to the world why it was once at the front of the pack.

The confirmation of the second edition of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 has been made for July 10, and as the reports had suggested, Paris, France would host the launch event. For those in India who are watching, the event will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

As you may be aware, Samsung is a major sponsor of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and it is utilising this platform to make a major global product announcement. In addition to having attendees in Paris, Samsung will stream the event live on its official YouTube account and other social media platforms.

We can see plainly in Samsung's Unpacked 2024 event teaser that new foldable gadgets are on the way. Its greatest product enhancements in years are likely to be the Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Because the earlier Folds appeared to be gradual releases rather than revolutionary ones, we have witnessed them losing their initial appeal.

However, as the battle heats up, it's time for Samsung to step up its game once again. Although the design leaks haven't done much to hint at such actions, we still expect some surprises. Expected releases include the Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Tab S tablets, and the first-ever Galaxy Ring smart wearable in addition to the folds.

The company unveiled the product at the January Unpacked 2024 event but now we will get more details about the product. The lineup should also bring the new Galaxy Buds 3 models and we are hopeful of seeing the new Galaxy Tags as well.

