Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature 200MP camera setup? Here's what we know

    The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera. The S24 Ultra is also expected to have a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Check all details here.
     

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature 200 megapixel camera setup here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may outperform the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was noted for having one of the greatest smartphone camera configurations, in terms of photography performance.We now get an interesting look at the camera configuration of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra according to recent leaks. Although it is important to note that Samsung has not yet confirmed these characteristics, the information is fascinating for both tech fans and photographers.

    It is reported that the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is expected to be released soon, would have a camera technology that may push the limits of smartphone photography. Now let's examine what has been revealed:

    The remarkable 200-megapixel main camera is at the centre of this camera array, according to tipster Revegnus. With its remarkable 1/1.3-inch size and tiny 0.6-micrometer pixel dimensions, this sensor is no slouch. Stunningly detailed and crisp photos are what this promises to deliver.

    The Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera to supplement the primary camera. According to reports, this camera uses the IMX564 sensor, which has a 1/2.55-inch sensor size and large 1.4-micrometer pixel size, perhaps guaranteeing very high-quality wide-angle photos.

    There are rumours that the gadget will have a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom. According to reports, the camera will use the IMX754+ sensor, which has a 1/3.52-inch sensor size and 1.12 micrometre pixel dimensions, guaranteeing crispness in your close-up shots.

    The 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, which has a 5x optical zoom, is another notable feature. With significant improvements in the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the leaked information has excited photography lovers and fans of Samsung products.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple to introduce Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips soon Report gcw

    Apple to introduce Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips soon: Report

    Apple Diwali sale 2023 Check out AMAZING deals on iPhones MacBooks iPads more gcw

    Apple Diwali sale 2023: Check out AMAZING deals on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads & more

    Apple to announce new affordable iPads on October 17 gcw

    Apple to announce new affordable iPads on October 17?

    OnePlus Open to launch on October 19 Check out camera screen specs price sale details leaked gcw

    OnePlus Open to launch on October 19: Check out camera, screen specs; price & sale details leaked

    Apple Diwali sale 2023 MASSIVE discounts on iPhones iPads MacBooks Apple AirPods Check details gcw

    Apple Diwali sale 2023: MASSIVE discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks & Apple AirPods; Check details

    Recent Stories

    69th National Film Awards: Which major awards did 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' take home? RKK

    69th National Film Awards: Which major awards did 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' take home?

    Football ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC feels like home, says Parthib Gogoi after extending contract osf

    ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC feels like home, says Parthib Gogoi after extending contract

    Rebellion in Deve Gowda's party: CM Ibrahim says 'original JD-S' will not back BJP

    Rebellion in Deve Gowda's party: CM Ibrahim says 'original JD-S' will not back BJP

    69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt receives best actress; husband Ranbir Kapoor proudly clicks moment ATG

    69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt receives best actress; husband Ranbir Kapoor proudly clicks moment

    69th National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon talks about 'feeling elated' for winning Best Actress award vma

    69th National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon talks about 'feeling elated' for winning Best Actress award

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon