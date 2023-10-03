Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch on October 4; Here's everything we know so far

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S23 FE on October 4. The phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset. It will be unveiled the same day Google will unveil the much-anticipated Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

The highly anticipated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be unveiled by Google on October 4th, and Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy S23 FE, its next Fan Edition handset, will be on sale the same day.

While the FE series is more similar to Samsung's S series, leaked renderings indicate that the Galaxy S23 FE will look and feel a lot like the Galaxy A54, the company's mid-range smartphone. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE are also expected to be released by the South Korean tech titan.

The handset has been leaked and teased several times over the past few months, with a new landing page on Amazon India displaying the phone's back. Here is all we currently know about it, from cameras to displays.

The Galaxy S23 FE will be 5G-enabled device powered by either a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset, depending on your geographical location. Samsung's in-house built Exynos 2200 processor is most likely to be found in the China variation, whilst the US model is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.

It appears that the FE phone will sport a 6.4-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display. The Galaxy S23 might include a triple camera arrangement, similar to the standard Galaxy S23, with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

According to certain reports, the Galaxy S23 FE will have 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. According to a recent filing on TENAA in China, the gadget would include a 4,370mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging. Additionally, according to rumours, the phone will have four different colour variations and have some form of IP classification.

The Galaxy S23 FE will cost more than the Galaxy A54, but less than the standard Galaxy S23; some tipsters have suggested that it might start at Rs 54,999.