Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch on October 4; Here's everything we know so far

    Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S23 FE on October 4. The phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset. It will be unveiled the same day Google will unveil the much-anticipated Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch on October 4 Here is everything we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    The highly anticipated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be unveiled by Google on October 4th, and Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy S23 FE, its next Fan Edition handset, will be on sale the same day.

    While the FE series is more similar to Samsung's S series, leaked renderings indicate that the Galaxy S23 FE will look and feel a lot like the Galaxy A54, the company's mid-range smartphone. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE are also expected to be released by the South Korean tech titan.

    The handset has been leaked and teased several times over the past few months, with a new landing page on Amazon India displaying the phone's back. Here is all we currently know about it, from cameras to displays.

    The Galaxy S23 FE will be 5G-enabled device powered by either a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset, depending on your geographical location. Samsung's in-house built Exynos 2200 processor is most likely to be found in the China variation, whilst the US model is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.

    It appears that the FE phone will sport a 6.4-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display. The Galaxy S23 might include a triple camera arrangement, similar to the standard Galaxy S23, with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

    According to certain reports, the Galaxy S23 FE will have 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. According to a recent filing on TENAA in China, the gadget would include a 4,370mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging. Additionally, according to rumours, the phone will have four different colour variations and have some form of IP classification.

    The Galaxy S23 FE will cost more than the Galaxy A54, but less than the standard Galaxy S23; some tipsters have suggested that it might start at Rs 54,999.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G to launch in India on THIS date Check specs other details gcw

    OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G to launch in India on THIS date; Check specs, other details

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Who won the drop test WATCH gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Who won the drop test? (WATCH)

    Made by Google Event 2023 When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    Made by Google Event 2023: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone first look video OUT gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone's first look video OUT

    Made by Google event 2023 From Google Pixel 8 series to Pixel Watch 2 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Made by Google event 2023: From Google Pixel 8 series to Pixel Watch 2; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Need to update my avatar Mark Zuckerberg shares selfie with bruises on his face See post avv

    'Need to update my avatar': Mark Zuckerberg shares selfie with bruises on his face; See post

    Viral video Jaipur man dressed in Money Heist costume showers money in air avv

    Viral video: Jaipur man dressed in 'Money Heist' costume showers money in air

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event

    Asian Games 2023: Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold as rival Arshad Nadeem withdraws snt

    Asian Games 2023: Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold as rival Arshad Nadeem withdraws

    Namratamalla BOLD pictures: 7 times the Bhojpuri actress raised temperatures RKK

    Namratamalla BOLD pictures: 7 times the Bhojpuri actress raised temperatures

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon