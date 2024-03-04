Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check out its feature, price & more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F15 5G series in India with a starting price of Rs 15,999. The Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and promises 4 years of OS updates.

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy F15 5G, a new low-cost smartphone with support for four years of operating system upgrades and a MediaTek 6100+ chipset. The F15 5G is probably going to rekindle competitiveness in the low-cost smartphone market, putting handsets from competitors like Motorola, Realme, and Redmi up against serious competition.

A 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz is featured on the Galaxy F15 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ CPU, which powers the low-cost smartphone, can accommodate up to 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the Galaxy F15 5G supports microSD card storage extension of up to 1TB.

Operating on the One UI 6, which is based on Android 14, the Galaxy F15 5G is expected to receive OS upgrades for at least four years, according to Samsung, which means that updates will be provided for the phone until Android 18.

The inexpensive smartphone has a sizable 6,000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly—up to 25W. Nevertheless, consumers will need to spend extra to take advantage of this device's rapid charging features as the charging adaptor is not included in the box.



The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage edition and Rs 15,9999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage option. The low-cost smartphone will be sold on Flipkart and comes in two color options: Groovy Violet and Jazzy Green.