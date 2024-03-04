Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check out its feature, price & more

    Samsung has launched the Galaxy F15 5G series in India with a starting price of Rs 15,999. The Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and promises 4 years of OS updates.

    Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check out its feature, price & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    Samsung has revealed the Galaxy F15 5G, a new low-cost smartphone with support for four years of operating system upgrades and a MediaTek 6100+ chipset. The F15 5G is probably going to rekindle competitiveness in the low-cost smartphone market, putting handsets from competitors like Motorola, Realme, and Redmi up against serious competition.

    A 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz is featured on the Galaxy F15 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ CPU, which powers the low-cost smartphone, can accommodate up to 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the Galaxy F15 5G supports microSD card storage extension of up to 1TB.

    Operating on the One UI 6, which is based on Android 14, the Galaxy F15 5G is expected to receive OS upgrades for at least four years, according to Samsung, which means that updates will be provided for the phone until Android 18.

    The inexpensive smartphone has a sizable 6,000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly—up to 25W. Nevertheless, consumers will need to spend extra to take advantage of this device's rapid charging features as the charging adaptor is not included in the box.

    The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage edition and Rs 15,9999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage option. The low-cost smartphone will be sold on Flipkart and comes in two color options: Groovy Violet and Jazzy Green.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme 12 5G Realme 12+ 5G pre-orders BEGIN in India; Check out launch date, pre-order offers & more gcw

    Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G pre-orders BEGIN in India; Check out launch date, pre-order offers & more

    Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on THIS date Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style with wife Priscilla Chan in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS)

    Realme 12+ 5G tipped to launch in India on March 6 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Realme 12+ 5G tipped to launch in India on March 6; Here's what you can expect

    OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in India Check what's new features price & more gcw

    OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in India; Check what's new, features, price & more

    Recent Stories

    CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for public support, appeals for 7 INDIA alliance MPs to strengthen Delhi's voice AJR

    CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for public support, appeals for 7 INDIA alliance MPs to strengthen Delhi's voice

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes leads England teammates on scenic jog in Dharamsala; WATCH viral video snt

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes leads England teammates on scenic jog in Dharamsala; WATCH viral video

    Kerala: SFI members suspended over assault on student Amal in college premises in Koyilandy anr

    Kerala: SFI members suspended over assault on student in college premises in Koyilandy

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance snt

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance

    Vijay Thalapathy to star with Samantha for his 69th film? RBA

    Vijay Thalapathy to star with Samantha for his 69th film?

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon