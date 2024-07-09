Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Redmi 13 to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    The Redmi 13 India launch event is going to be star-studded with multiple new products from Xiaomi going to be announced. Redmi will be hoping to catch buyer’s attention with its tried-and-tested focus on value and features that work for millions.

    Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 13, a low-cost smartphone, in the Indian market today. Nothing, outside the CMF Phone 1 and the entire detachable case craze, has everyone buzzing. Redmi will be attempting to draw in customers with its tried-and-true emphasis on affordability and features that are useful to millions of people.

    The Redmi 13 model could join the chorus, but not before receiving some helpful updates, as hinted at in the teasers, given that the market as a whole is expanding and getting more expensive. The Redmi series has shown to be a capable gadget that appeals to the budget population.

    The Redmi 13 India launch event is going to be star-studded with multiple new products from Xiaomi going to be announced, including a special showcase. Redmi 13 India launch event starts at 12:00 PM IST from Bengaluru on Tuesday and you can head over to the Xiaomi YouTube channel to catch up on the livestream.

    With its grand launch event, Xiaomi is commemorating ten years in India. A few power banks, a robot hoover cleaner and the new Redmi Buds will also be on display. However, all eyes will be on the Redmi update in 2024, which is anticipated to aim higher in the entry-level market. Plus, the early indicators point to excellent news for purchasers. The Redmi 13 seems to sport a glass body, which is a significant change from the plastic panel that was previously shown on the series.

    With its grand launch event, Xiaomi is commemorating ten years in India. A few power banks, a robot hoover cleaner and the new Redmi Buds will also be on display. However, all eyes will be on the Redmi update in 2024, which is anticipated to aim higher in the entry-level market. Plus, the early indicators point to excellent news for purchasers. The Redmi 13 seems to sport a glass body, which is a significant change from the plastic panel that was previously shown on the series.

    We don't anticipate much changes to the display; in contrast, a Qualcomm chipset—likely one of the Snapdragon 4 Gen models with 6GB or maybe 8GB RAM—will handle performance.

    Additionally, a new camera sensor for the Redmi 13 is reportedly in the works, marking the largest improvement for the Redmi range. In addition, the phone ought to be the first to ship with HyperOS out of the box, meaning that Android 14 comes pre-installed and additional devices are integrated to the new IoT ecosystem. Lastly, the Redmi 13 will likely come with a 5000mAh battery as standard, albeit quicker charging would be a nice feature.

    Based on all these improvements and features, we predict that the Redmi 13 will retail for about Rs 11,000 in India, with launch bonuses making the purchase even more appealing.

