Redmi 13 5G with 108MP main camera, crystal glass design launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi is celebrating its 10 year anniversary and has introduced a host of new products which includes its popular model from the Redmi line-up. The Redmi 13 has been launch at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The phone will go on ale on July 12 at noon.

This week, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 13 5G smartphone, a new entry-level model that receives some much-needed improvements. The Redmi series has positioned itself to offer value for money while catering to the budget-conscious consumer. The Redmi 13 aims to expand on that idea while also including a few extras that would satisfy customers. Additionally, Android 14 is yours right out of the box, which is uncommon for this price bracket.

Redmi 13 display and processor

The 6.79-inch IPS panel display on the Redmi 13 5G is huge and boasts Full HD+ quality with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE CPU, which has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, powers the phone.

Redmi 13 camera details

The main highlight is a 108MP camera featuring Samsung’s ISOCELL HM6 sensor and 9-in-1 pixel binning technology for clearer images. Additionally, there is a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it has a 13MP front camera. A ring flash on the back enhances lighting.

Redmi 13 OS and battery

Additionally, the company's first HyperOS version for a Redmi phone is included in the package. According to Xiaomi, the phone will receive three years of security patches and two years of OS upgrades. This time around, the Redmi 13's 5030mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, and the charger is included in the package. If you still want to use wired earbuds for FM radio and music on the road, you also get a 3.5mm headphone socket.

The primary feature of the design is the dual glass back finish on the panel, which is a significant departure from the plastic used in the Redmi phones of the past. The phone is available in three colours and weighs 205 grammes.

Redmi 13 price and availability

In India, the Redmi 13 5G is available for Rs 12,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 15,499 for the premium 8GB + 128GB model. Redmi 13 will be accessible through a variety of channels starting on July 12.

