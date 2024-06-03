Realme GT 6 global launch date CONFIRMED; Here's everything you need to know

Realme is all set to launch the GT 6 in the global market. Realme GT 6 set to debut globally on June 20 in multiple countries. Marketed as 'AI Flagship Killer', it may feature AI-related capabilities. The company has now confirmed that its new flagship device will be launched on June 20.

The business has now officially announced that June 20 will mark the release of their new flagship product. The GT 6 is reportedly going to be a renamed GT Neo 6. Realme has acknowledged that its upcoming flagship phone would have a lot of AI technology. Notably, last month saw the debut of the GT 6 Neo in China. The GT 6 series was revived when Realme introduced the GT 6T in India.

The Realme GT 6 is anticipated to be a rebranded variant of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was introduced in China, therefore we already know the phone's specifications. The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is a powerful smartphone packed with impressive features. Running on Android v14, it offers a smooth user experience. With a thickness of 8.7 mm and weighing 191 g, it feels solid in hand.

The device's 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which has a pixel density of 450 ppi and a resolution of 1264 x 2780, produces breathtaking graphics. Smooth touch response is guaranteed by the display's capability for an instantaneous sampling rate of up to 2500Hz. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate, scrolling and gaming feel incredibly fluid.

With its 50 MP + 8 MP dual back camera arrangement and optical image stabilisation (OIS), the Realme GT Neo 6 SE is a capable camera that lets you take stable, crisp pictures. It can record 4K video at 30 frames per second. A 32 MP selfie camera on the front is ideal for taking sharp selfies.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chipset, together with a quick octa-core CPU clocked at 2.8 GHz, powers the phone's internal components. With 256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM, you'll have plenty of room for all your programmes, games, and media assets.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is equipped with a massive 5500 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. It supports 100W Super Dart charging for quick top-ups and even offers 10W reverse charging.

