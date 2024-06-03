Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Realme GT 6 global launch date CONFIRMED; Here's everything you need to know

    Realme is all set to launch the GT 6 in the global market. Realme GT 6 set to debut globally on June 20 in multiple countries. Marketed as 'AI Flagship Killer', it may feature AI-related capabilities. The company has now confirmed that its new flagship device will be launched on June 20. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    Realme is prepared to introduce the GT 6 to the world market. The business has now officially announced that June 20 will mark the release of their new flagship product. The GT 6 is reportedly going to be a renamed GT Neo 6. Realme has acknowledged that its upcoming flagship phone would have a lot of AI technology. Notably, last month saw the debut of the GT 6 Neo in China. The GT 6 series was revived when Realme introduced the GT 6T in India.

    The Realme GT 6 is anticipated to be a rebranded variant of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was introduced in China, therefore we already know the phone's specifications. The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is a powerful smartphone packed with impressive features. Running on Android v14, it offers a smooth user experience. With a thickness of 8.7 mm and weighing 191 g, it feels solid in hand.

    The device's 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which has a pixel density of 450 ppi and a resolution of 1264 x 2780, produces breathtaking graphics. Smooth touch response is guaranteed by the display's capability for an instantaneous sampling rate of up to 2500Hz. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate, scrolling and gaming feel incredibly fluid.

    With its 50 MP + 8 MP dual back camera arrangement and optical image stabilisation (OIS), the Realme GT Neo 6 SE is a capable camera that lets you take stable, crisp pictures. It can record 4K video at 30 frames per second. A 32 MP selfie camera on the front is ideal for taking sharp selfies.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chipset, together with a quick octa-core CPU clocked at 2.8 GHz, powers the phone's internal components. With 256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM, you'll have plenty of room for all your programmes, games, and media assets.

    The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is equipped with a massive 5500 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. It supports 100W Super Dart charging for quick top-ups and even offers 10W reverse charging.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
