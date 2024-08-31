Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more

    Realme is expanding its lineup of 5G budget devices with the launch of Realme 13 and Realme 13 Plus. With FHD+ displays, the two devices are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 50MP main camera and backed by a large battery.

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Realme is expanding its array of 5G affordable smartphones with the release of the Realme 13 and Realme 13 Plus. The two smartphones have FHD+ screens, a MediaTek Dimensity CPU, a 50MP primary camera, and a big battery.

    Realme 13 features and specifications

    The Realme 13 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD Eye Comfort display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 580 nits. Other features include IP64 dust and water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and high-resolution audio.

    It is equipped with an 8GB RAM chip and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. Running on Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14. With a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 2MP portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture, the smartphone features a dual camera configuration. Its 16 MP front-facing camera is great for taking sharp selfies and making video calls. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly—45 W.

    Realme 13 Plus features and specifications

    A 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, an instantaneous sampling rate of up to 1200 Hz, and a peak brightness level of 2,000 nits is featured on the Realme 13 Plus 5G. With a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, the device is powered.

    Regarding photography, the gadget has a 16 MP front-facing camera and a comparable 50 MP + 2 MP dual back camera configuration. It also uses the Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14. Despite having a 5,000 mAh battery, it supports 80W rapid charging. Support for 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB C for charging are examples of connectivity features.

    Realme 13 series: Colours and availabillity

    The Realme 13 5G comes in two colours: Dark Purple and Speed Green. The range begins at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 19,999. The Realme 13 Plus 5G is available in Dark Purple, Speed Green, and Victory Gold, with the 8GB + 128GB version priced at Rs 22,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola Razr 50 India launch: Release date, specs, features, pricing, and more RTM

    Motorola Razr 50 India launch: Release date, specs, features, pricing, and more

    Motorola Razr 50 launching in India in September; Here's everything we know so far gcw

    Motorola Razr 50 launching in India in September; Here's everything we know so far

    iPhone 16 Pro Max leak teases new Desert Titanium finish, larger battery and more features (WATCH) gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro Max leak teases new Desert Titanium finish, larger battery and more features (WATCH)

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE for these users! A step-by-step guide to use it gcw

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE! A step-by-step guide to use it

    iPhone 16 series may get Action button! Here's a list of things it is expected to do gcw

    iPhone 16 series may get Action button! Here's a list of things it is expected to do

    Recent Stories

    Nothing on Badlapur...', TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticizes Arijit Singh over protest song on Kolkata rape case ATG

    'Nothing on Badlapur...', TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticizes Arijit Singh over protest song on Kolkata rape case

    PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to commemorate 75 years of Supreme Court of India (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to commemorate 75 years of Supreme Court of India (WATCH)

    Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan dmn

    Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan

    Factually incorrect, strict laws exist: Centre writes back to Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata doctor rape-murder gcw

    'Factually incorrect, strict laws exist': Centre writes back to Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata horror

    Actor Darshan goes silent in Ballari jail: Requests permission to walk inside premises vkp

    Actor Darshan goes silent in Ballari jail: Requests permission to walk inside premises

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon