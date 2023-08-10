Poco M6 Pro 5G SOLD OUT within 15 minutes on Flipkart

Poco's recently launched M6 Pro 5G smartphone was sold out within 15 minutes of its availability on Flipkart on Wednesday. The Poco M6 Pro 5G was introduced with the promise of power-packed performance and innovation at an affordable price point.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone was introduced in the Indian market by Poco last week. The phone, which is positioned in the affordable category, has appealing features including a roomy FHD+ screen, a 50MP primary camera, and the most recent Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which supports 5G. The gadget went on sale on Wednesday and lived up to the anticipation, with Poco reporting that the whole quantity was gone in only 15 minutes.

From this tweet, we can conclude that the Poco M6 Pro 5G will soon be back in stock on Flipkart. You can check out the spec sheet to find out what the hype is about.

The 6.79-inch punch-hole display on the Poco M6 Pro 5G has a Full HD+ resolution and a brilliant screen that can reach 550 nits. A smooth 90Hz refresh rate is present. The power button has a fingerprint scanner integrated into it. The Poco M6 Pro 5G includes a main 50MP camera and a secondary 2MP camera for capturing images. An 8MP selfie camera is located on the front.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, which employs a 4nm technology, powers the Poco M6 Pro 5G inside. It features 128GB of storage and up to 6GB of RAM. Additionally, there is a virtual RAM capability that supports up to 6GB, providing lag-free operation. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and 18W rapid charging is supported. Right out of the box, it has Android 13 installed. The Poco M6 Pro 5G has WiFi 5, a 3.5mm headphone port, IR Blaster, Bluetooth, and 5G for higher data rates in terms of connection.

Poco M6 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variant. They are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. It is to be noted that these prices are including the ICICI Bank discount of Rs 1,000. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting August 9, 2023.