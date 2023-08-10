Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poco M6 Pro 5G SOLD OUT within 15 minutes on Flipkart

    Poco's recently launched M6 Pro 5G smartphone was sold out within 15 minutes of its availability on Flipkart on Wednesday. The Poco M6 Pro 5G was introduced with the promise of power-packed performance and innovation at an affordable price point.  

    Poco M6 Pro 5G SOLD OUT within 15 minutes on Flipkart know specs features price gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    The Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone was introduced in the Indian market by Poco last week. The phone, which is positioned in the affordable category, has appealing features including a roomy FHD+ screen, a 50MP primary camera, and the most recent Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which supports 5G. The gadget went on sale on Wednesday and lived up to the anticipation, with Poco reporting that the whole quantity was gone in only 15 minutes.

    From this tweet, we can conclude that the Poco M6 Pro 5G will soon be back in stock on Flipkart. You can check out the spec sheet to find out what the hype is about.

    The 6.79-inch punch-hole display on the Poco M6 Pro 5G has a Full HD+ resolution and a brilliant screen that can reach 550 nits. A smooth 90Hz refresh rate is present. The power button has a fingerprint scanner integrated into it. The Poco M6 Pro 5G includes a main 50MP camera and a secondary 2MP camera for capturing images. An 8MP selfie camera is located on the front.

    The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, which employs a 4nm technology, powers the Poco M6 Pro 5G inside. It features 128GB of storage and up to 6GB of RAM. Additionally, there is a virtual RAM capability that supports up to 6GB, providing lag-free operation.  The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and 18W rapid charging is supported. Right out of the box, it has Android 13 installed. The Poco M6 Pro 5G has WiFi 5, a 3.5mm headphone port, IR Blaster, Bluetooth, and 5G for higher data rates in terms of connection.

    Poco M6 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variant. They are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. It is to be noted that these prices are including the ICICI Bank discount of Rs 1,000. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting August 9, 2023.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 series Apple launch event to follow pre recorded format gcw

    iPhone 15 series: Apple launch event to follow pre-recorded format?

    Oppo announces Independence Day 2023 sale MASSIVE discounts on Oppo Reno 10 Pro Oppo Pad Air more gcw

    Oppo announces Independence Day 2023 sale; MASSIVE discounts on Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Pad Air & more

    iPhone 15 series USB Type C connectors images leaked ahead of launch may feature Action Button gcw

    iPhone 15 series: USB Type-C connectors images leaked ahead of launch, may feature Action Button

    Apple testing M3 Max MacBook Pro chip with 16 core CPU 40 core GPU Report gcw

    Apple testing M3 Max MacBook Pro chip with 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU: Report

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 put through folding test Know who won it WATCH gcw

    Moto Razr 40 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 put through folding test; Know who won it (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Craving hot Cappuccino at home? Follow this detailed recipe ATG EAI

    Craving hot Cappuccino at home? Follow this detailed recipe

    Screen time to Caffein intake 7 things you can avoid for Uninterrupted sleep ATG EAI

    Screen-time to Caffein intake: 7 things you can avoid for Uninterrupted sleep

    OMG 2 vs Gadar 2: Yami Gautam compares clash With Barbenheimer, expects audiences will watch both films ADC

    OMG 2 vs Gadar 2: Yami Gautam compares clash With Barbenheimer, expects audiences will watch both films

    'Barbie' banned: Kuwait and Lebanon ban film, saying "promoting homosexuality" contradicts their faith MSW

    'Barbie' banned: Kuwait and Lebanon ban film, saying "promoting homosexuality" contradicts their faith

    OMG 2 REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film on sex education worth watch? Read THIS RBA

    OMG 2 REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film on sex education worth watch? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon