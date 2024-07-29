Poco M6 Plus 5G to launch in India on August 1: Check expected features, price and availability

After the M6 and M6 Pro debuts, Poco is getting ready to reveal the M6 Plus in India. After being found on Geekbench, Poco has now formally announced that the new smartphone would launch in India on August 1 and be sold on Flipkart. Interestingly, the phone is also listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs 14,999. Continuing the trend of its predecessors, the Poco M6 Plus is anticipated to offer a robust set of specifications at a mid-range price point.

Poco M6 Plus: Expected display details

It is anticipated that the Poco M6 Plus 5G would have dual SIM capabilities, with hybrid and nano SIM slots as well as more storage space. The phone, which is expected to be released on August 1, 2024, will be easy to carry and operate with dimensions of 168.6 x 76.3 x 8.2 mm. The smartphone is probably going to have a 6.79-inch LCD screen with 16 million colours on it. It is anticipated to provide smooth performance with a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution, the display should provide bright and crisp images.

In addition, a punch-hole notch and a maximum brightness of 850 nits are anticipated for the screen, which will provide an amazing screen-to-body ratio of around 85.1%. In terms of hardware, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 Advanced Edition chipset, which has an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.2 GHz, is anticipated to power the Poco M6 Plus 5G.

This comprises 6 efficiency cores operating at 2GHz and 2 high-performance cores operating at 2.2GHz, all of which are intended to provide seamless and effective performance in daily tasks. It's expected that the phone would run Android v14 with Poco's HyperOS customised user interface. The Adreno GPU will handle graphics processing, which will improve multimedia and gaming.

The gadget is anticipated to include 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with the ability to extend that amount via the hybrid slot to 1 TB. Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB-C with USB on-the-go, and an IR blaster are probably among the connectivity choices available. A variety of networks, such as GPRS, EDGE, 3G, 4G, and 5G, as well as VoLTE for improved voice call quality, are anticipated to be supported by the phone.

Poco M6 Plus: Expected camera details

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is said to include a notable camera configuration, consisting of a 2 MP autofocus macro lens and a 108 MP wide-angle lens with PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture. A variety of settings, including Photo, Portrait, Night, Video, 50MP Mode, and Timelapse, along with the ability to capture videos at 1080p @ 30 frames per second in Full HD, are anticipated from the camera system. Anticipated specifications for the front camera include a 13 MP wide-angle lens with full HD 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second.

Poco M6 Plus: Expected battery details

A non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5030 mAh and support for 33W rapid charging is expected to be included in the Poco M6 Plus 5G. This should allow consumers to resume using their smartphone without having to wait for a long period to recharge. All things considered, the Poco M6 Plus 5G appears to be a well-rounded smartphone that prioritises performance, photography capabilities, and display quality, making it a strong choice in the mid-range market.

