    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India soon? Here's what you can expect

    Oppo India took to micro-blogging platform X (previously called Twitter) and shared a short teaser of the upcoming Find N3 Flip. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming smartphone.

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India soon Here is what you can expect gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 6:35 PM IST

    The smartphone company Oppo just introduced its newest foldable smartphone, the Find N3 Flip, in China. It is shortly expected to introduce the Find N2 Flip's successor in India. On the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), Oppo India posted a brief teaser for the forthcoming Find N3 Flip.

    “The #OPPOFindN3Flip is on the horizon. Stay tuned for #TheBestFlip experience,” the company wrote on the social media platform. The upcoming foldable phone from Oppo is expected to come with the same specifications as the Chinese variant.

    According to reports, the Oppo Find N3 Flip has the same features as the Chinese model. The 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen on the Oppo Find N3 Flip in China has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage power it.

    On the back of the Oppo Find N3 Flip are three cameras for taking pictures. It has a 32MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS capability. A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls is also included in the smartphone.

    Android 13 comes preinstalled on the Oppo Find N3 Flip smartphone right out of the box. The business has updated the ColorOS 13.2 operating system with several new features. The outside display now supports additional widgets and a variety of travel, navigation, and social networking apps.

    Priced at CNY 6,799 (about Rs 77,000) for the Oppo Find N3 Flip's 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 7,599 (around Rs 86,100) for the 12GB + 512GB model in China. The gadget is available in the colours Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is anticipated to launch in India at a price of Rs 80,000. However, because this is merely conjecture, we advise our readers to hold out until the company makes an official statement.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 6:35 PM IST
