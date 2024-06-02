Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oppo F27 series likely to launch on June 13; Check expected features, camera details & more

    Rumors suggest Oppo may launch the IP 69 rated Oppo F27 in India on June 13, along with the Oppo F27 Pro+ and another device. The smartphones may feature a dual tone vegan leather back and a circular camera module with possible IP66, IP68, or IP69 rating.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 5:38 PM IST

    There have been rumours that Oppo will launch the Oppo F27, India's first smartphone to receive an IP 69 rating. Although the business hasn't released any official information about the phone yet, a recent leak indicates that it would arrive on June 13.

    According to a leak from tipster Mukul Sharma on X (formerly Twitter), which included the launch poster, Oppo may possibly be getting ready to release the Oppo F27 Pro+ on June 13 in addition to the vanilla model and another gadget. According to the source, Oppo may give its forthcoming smartphones an IP66, IP68, or IP69 grade; however, it is unclear which phone will receive which classification.

    The image that has been provided also suggests that the Oppo F27 series would sport a circular camera module on the back, similar to what we have seen on several other handsets this year, and a dual tone vegan leather back. Oppo may, nonetheless, encircle the camera module with a metal ring.

    The Oppo F27 Pro is said to include a 6.7-inch OLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery pack that supports 67W rapid charging, according to a report by GSMarena. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, may power the smartphone.

    The forthcoming Oppo phone could include three cameras on its back: a 2MP macro lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 64MP main sensor. However, a 32MP camera is probably located up front to handle needs for video calls and selfies.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 5:38 PM IST
