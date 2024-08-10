Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which smartphone is BEST for you?

    OnePlus, last week, launched the much-awaited Nord 4 at under Rs 30,000, fitting perfectly between the OnePlus Nord CE4 and the OnePlus 12R.  Dive into our comparison to see how the OnePlus Nord 4 and the OnePlus 12R stack up in terms of design, price, performance, camera, battery life, and more.

    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    OnePlus, last week, launched the much-awaited Nord 4 at under Rs 30,000, fitting perfectly between the OnePlus Nord CE4 and the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12R excels in providing more sophisticated features, which some people may find appealing even if the OnePlus Nord 4 is an incredibly powerful smartphone. Here is a comparison of the pros and weaknesses of each gadget.

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Display

    The 6.74-inch, 120 Hz AMOLED display on the OnePlus Nord 4 has a metal unibody design and a maximum brightness of 2,150 nits, offering a vivid and seamless visual experience. The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, is somewhat bigger and features an adjustable refresh rate that can range from 1 to 120Hz. It is also covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Processor

    The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU, which powers the OnePlus Nord 4, has 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage available. With the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, the OnePlus 12R promises better performance and efficiency for demanding activities and apps. It offers 8GB or 16GB of RAM and the same storage choices.

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Camera details

    A 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera are featured on both versions. But the OnePlus 12R has an extra 2MP macro lens, which increases shooting versatility. The 16MP front camera on both phones is great for taking sharp photos and making clear video calls.

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Battery and other details

    With a 5,500 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology, both models offer strong battery life and rapid recharge times. However, those seeking more flexible charging choices may want to take into account that neither device supports wireless charging. Running on OxygenOS 14.1 (based on Android 14), the OnePlus Nord 4 offers a long-term software support advantage with four years of Android upgrades and six years of security patches promised. Conversely, the OxygenOS 14-powered OnePlus 12R runs on Android 14 as well, although it comes with a little less with three Android upgrades and four years of security patches.

    Both smartphones include practical features including NFC and an infrared blaster. But the OnePlus Nord 4 stands out thanks to its array of AI functions, which include AI Eraser, Smart Cutout, Auto Pixelate, AI Text Summary, and AI Recording Summary. These cutting-edge technological innovations improve the user experience as a whole.

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Price and availability

    Pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord 4 are currently open, with the basic variant priced at Rs 29,999. By contrast, the base model of the OnePlus 12R costs Rs 39,999, which is indicative of its superior features and design. Details on the OnePlus 12R's availability are still pending. The decision between the OnePlus Nord 4 and the OnePlus 12R will mostly come down to personal tastes regarding functionality, aesthetics, and extra features in addition to financial constraints and extended software support.

