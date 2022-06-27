OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India soon; From fast charging to amazing camera, know expected specs

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

The long-awaited OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is about to be released in India. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G microsites are now available on Amazon and the company's website. These teasers have suggested that the smartphone would be released shortly, although the exact date is unknown.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is said to include a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone's processor is known to be a MediaTek Dimensity 1300. It might have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will be available in green and black, according to the teaser. OnePlus has already disclosed that the smartphone would have a triple back camera configuration, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. According to prior reports, this back camera configuration would also incorporate an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. A 32MP punch hole camera for selfies and video calls is possible. It can capture 4k video at 30 frames per second and offers HDR and panoramic options for still shots. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner, an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a compass are among the sensors.

The smartphone's charging speed is one of its main selling points. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will include a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, in particular, supports 80W rapid charging technology.

For the uninitiated, the smartphone is expected to be released in India on July 1 and go on sale on July 5. For the time being, there is no official release date for the smartphone.