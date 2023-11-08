Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    OnePlus 12 camera specifications revealed ahead of November9 launch

    OnePlus recently confirmed a few key specs of the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone and the company is now gearing up to reveal details about its camera sensors on November 9. Here is everything we know so far.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    OnePlus recently confirmed a few key specs of the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone and the company is now gearing up to reveal details about its camera performance on November 9.  The chipset's name and the specifics of the display have previously been made public. 

    The OnePlus 12 is most likely going to launch in China first, given that the information are being released there. If and when the business decides to expose it, it may then make its worldwide debut in countries like India.

    A more powerful zoom might be included with the OnePlus 12. If rumours are to be trusted, the OnePlus 12 could still include three rear cameras. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX966 camera with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS capability might serve as the primary sensor. It could come with a 64-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto lens and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultrawide camera. Perhaps a 32-megapixel selfie camera will be located on the front.

    The business states that the flagship phone's screen supports 2K resolution and it has received DisplayMate A+ certification. Although the dimensions of the display are still unclear, the pictures did indicate that the phone may keep the OnePlus 11's 6.7-inch LTPO screen. This is what even the leaks have shown.  

    The OnePlus 12 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, something that OnePlus has already confirmed at the recent BOE conference event.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
