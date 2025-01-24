Nothing Phone (3) TEASED, likely to get transparent rear panel | Check photos

Nothing has teased a potential design for the Phone (3), hinting at a transparent back. Expected in Q1 2025, the Phone (3) is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch display, an iPhone-like Action Button, and possibly a Pro version with a larger screen.

First Published Jan 24, 2025, 1:06 PM IST

After confirming that the Nothing Phone (3) will hit the market in the first quarter of 2025, the company has recently shared a rough sketch of what the rear panel might look like. A graphic of screws and other consols in the teaser suggests that the Nothing Phone (3) may carry on the tradition of a transparent rear cover, even though the post itself is a little vague. Carl Pei, the CEO, stated a few weeks ago that the introduction of the Nothing Phone (3) would make 2025 the company's largest year to date. The phone will be the initial step toward the Nothing's AI-powered platform, he continued.

Recently, Nothing hinted at its "work in progress (WIP)" design, which might be the next Nothing Phone (3). The parts are similar to Nothing's signature translucent back panel, despite the design's lack of clarity. Although it is difficult to tell the specifics from the pictures, it is certain that they are of a forthcoming product.

Nevertheless, there are other smartphones that are anticipated to be released this year besides the Nothing Phone (3). A phone bearing the CMF brand was recently discovered on the IMEI database. This indicates that there are no plans to release the CMF Phone 2. As a result, the design may also be included in the next CMF Phone 2.

What to expect from Nothing Phone 3?

Recent sources indicate that the much awaited Nothing Phone (3) would come with a 6.5-inch display and an Action Button reminiscent of the iPhone, among other intriguing features. It is also said that a Pro version with a bigger 6.7-inch screen would launch alongside it. The Nothing Phone (3) could use a mid-range chipset, such the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ or the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, based on its predecessor.

In contrast, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset-equipped Nothing Phone (2) debuted in the luxury market. However, it's crucial to remember that the phone may require a more powerful CPU because it may include a number of sophisticated AI-powered capabilities, such as a personal assistant. Only during the unveiling will the precise information be revealed.

