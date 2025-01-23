JioCinema premium plans now available at 51% discount | Check offers and deals
Reliance Jio has slashed prices on its JioCinema plans, offering significant discounts on both the base and premium packages. Users can now enjoy a month of streaming for under ₹50 with the base plan, while the premium plan allows 4K streaming and multi-device login.
There's some wonderful news for you if you spend a lot of money on over-the-top streaming! By drastically lowering the costs of its JioCinema plans, Reliance Jio has saved the lives of its millions of subscribers. You may now take use of a wide range of entertainment options without going over budget—in fact, you can pay less than Rs 50.
It's crucial to remember that Jio is offering OTT streamers a great deal of relief, whereas other OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Zee5 sometimes demand exorbitant costs for monthly or annual memberships. You can now watch the newest films, TV series, web series, cricket matches, and much more without breaking the bank thanks to Jio Cinema plans' drastically reduced costs.
Let's examine two JioCinema recharge plans that have experienced significant cuts in further detail. Customers may now take advantage of exclusive deals from the firm on each of these plans.
HUGE discount on Jio Cinema pack
A Jio Cinema package is now available from Reliance Jio for Rs 59. However, shoppers can now take advantage of a massive 51 percent reduction, lowering the price to just Rs 29 as part of a special deal! This implies that you may spend a whole month binge-watching your favorite television series and films for a ridiculously low cost. Be aware, however, that you may only log in on one device with this membership package.
The Jio Cinema Premium plan, which was initially priced at Rs 149, is an additional option to the base plan. The good news is that Jio's continuous marketing initiatives have made this package accessible at a reduced price as well. A special 40 percent discount is now available to customers on this plan. The ability to log in on up to four devices at once is the JioCinema Premium plan's most notable feature. Moreover, videos in breathtaking 4K resolution are available for streaming.