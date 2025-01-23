JioCinema premium plans now available at 51% discount | Check offers and deals

Reliance Jio has slashed prices on its JioCinema plans, offering significant discounts on both the base and premium packages. Users can now enjoy a month of streaming for under ₹50 with the base plan, while the premium plan allows 4K streaming and multi-device login.

JIO

There's some wonderful news for you if you spend a lot of money on over-the-top streaming! By drastically lowering the costs of its JioCinema plans, Reliance Jio has saved the lives of its millions of subscribers. You may now take use of a wide range of entertainment options without going over budget—in fact, you can pay less than Rs 50.

It's crucial to remember that Jio is offering OTT streamers a great deal of relief, whereas other OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Zee5 sometimes demand exorbitant costs for monthly or annual memberships. You can now watch the newest films, TV series, web series, cricket matches, and much more without breaking the bank thanks to Jio Cinema plans' drastically reduced costs.

Let's examine two JioCinema recharge plans that have experienced significant cuts in further detail. Customers may now take advantage of exclusive deals from the firm on each of these plans.