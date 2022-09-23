Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds officially teased on Twitter, to launch soon

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    Carl Pei’s Nothing has revealed its third product and it’s a pair of earbuds again called the Nothing Ear (stick). The London-based company’s new TWS earbuds seem to be a refresh over its first product, the Nothing ear (1).

    The new earbuds were teased during the London Fashion Week, and while the company didn’t talk a lot about the earbuds and its features, we did see the new elongated slim case design, something leaks had also revealed earlier this year. It looks very different from the large squarish case of the ear (1).

    The UK-based startup founded by Carl Pei tweeted a mysterious message promoting a different product last week. Since then, tech aficionados across the world have been speculating about the business's potential future product release, and now the company has revealed that Nothing's next product will be earphones. The Nothing Ear (stick) is most likely going to replace the Nothing Ear (1) earphones that the business introduced last year.

    For a long time, there have been rumours circulating about the Nothing Ear (stick). Even in June, well-known tipster Mukul Sharma posted the picture of the Nothing Ear (stick). The statement "the Ear (stick) earbuds are feather-light" is untrue. extremely cosy and have an ergonomic design.

    The future earbuds' debut, features, and specifications are yet unknown, and the official website just states that they will be available "coming soon." According to sources, the Nothing Ear (stick) won't include active noise cancellation (ANC) characteristics but will still be fairly inexpensive. 

    The charging case mimics a previously leaked design, despite the fact that the manufacturer did not provide a clear view of the earphones. Like the AirPods, the Nothing Ear Stick is most likely to be sold without additional silicon tips. 

    The company says that the new stick-shaped charging case was designed to be compact enough to fit into pockets and that its design was inspired by “classic cosmetic silhouettes.”

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
