Asianet Newsable

    Nothing Ear Open with 30 hours playtime launched in India, price set at Rs 17,999

    The Nothing Ear Open, Nothing's latest true wireless earbuds, have launched in India with a unique open-ear design and a price tag of Rs 17,999. Available in white, the earbuds boast features like directional speakers, Sound Seal System, and a transparent design, but lack ANC.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    The Nothing Ear Open, the company's most recent genuine wireless earphones, has officially debuted in India. These new TWS earbuds, which retail for Rs 17,999, are unique in that they have an open-ear design—a first for the brand—instead of the more traditional in-ear designs found in the Nothing Ear and Ear (1) models.

    Compared to its previous audio products, the recently released Nothing Ear Open has a different appearance, but it still has the transparent style that is characteristic of the brand. The firm may eventually release more colors, but for now, the Nothing Ear Open will only be offered in White in India.

    The earphones appear to be available for preorder on Nothing's official website; as of right now, there is no word on whether they will be sold by other shops. Given that the product is readily available in international markets, it is possible that the corporation may release it a little later than planned.

    The Nothing Ear Open does not include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but it makes up for it with directional speakers and a Sound Seal System, which the manufacturer claims guarantees that only the user can hear the music.

    With a titanium-coated polyethylene terephthalate diaphragm and 14.2 mm dynamic drivers, Nothing promises that their new earphones provide high-quality sound. Pinch controls, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Connection, and AI Clear Voice Technology for improved call quality are a few more noteworthy features.

    The earphones and charging case of the Nothing Ear Open are both covered by an IP54 designation for water and dust protection. In terms of battery life, the cover has a 635mAh battery inside, while each bud has a 64mAh battery within. Nothing states that the earbuds may be used for up to 8 hours on a single charge or for up to 30 hours when the charging case is utilized.

    For non-Nothing smartphone users, the Nothing X app is available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, enabling full functionality and customisation. There is also support for Bluetooth codecs such as AAC and SBC.

