    Nothing CMF Phone 1 camera specs REVEALED! CMF Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 details also surface

    According to Nothing, the CMF Phone 1 will boast a 50MP rear camera with a Sony sensor and an f/1.8 lens. Nothing's CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2, and CMF Watch Pro 2 are officially launching on July 10th.
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Nothing keeps up its slow-drip marketing effort for its future CMF series of products, revealing more information on the CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 as well as data about the photographic capabilities of the CMF Phone 1.

    Nothing claims that the CMF Phone 1 will include a 50MP back camera with an f/1.8 lens and a Sony sensor. According to the manufacturer, the camera is "designed to capture naturally beautiful images," and it has sophisticated algorithms—like Ultra XDR—that improve brightness and detail in images in all lighting scenarios. The announcement noticeably omits any reference to optical image stabilisation (OIS), raising the possibility that the CMF Phone 1 may only have electrical stabilisation.

    Apart from the camera disclosure, Nothing also offered an insight into the CMF Phone 1's construction process, exhibiting parts such as the lower frame, speaker, and in-display fingerprint sensor. In the upcoming days, the completed design should be fully revealed.

    CMF Buds Pro 2

    Additionally, nothing verified any information on its upcoming earbuds, the CMF Buds Pro 2. With 5dB more ANC than the original Buds Pro, the new earbuds promise an even more immersive listening experience. They include 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The CMF Buds Pro 2 will come with two drivers for a fuller sound and be offered in blue and black/grey colour variations. Fascinatingly, whether coupled with Nothing or CMF phones, the earphones will also support ChatGPT.

    CMF Watch Pro 2

    With a circular display, an aluminium case, and a digital crown, the CMF Watch Pro 2 will depart from the square style of its predecessor. There will be more than 100 watch faces available for the smartwatch, giving users plenty of customising choices.

    The formal debut of Nothing's CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2, and CMF Watch Pro 2 is scheduled for July 10.
     

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
