Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Motorola Razr 40 Flip gets MASSIVE price cut; How much will it cost? Is it worth buying now?

    Motorola launched the latest Razr foldable phone in India last year and now more people can consider buying it. The foldable phone has got a big price cut in the country, which makes it more appealing to buyers.

    Motorola Razr 40 Flip gets MASSIVE price cut How much will it cost Is it worth buying now gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    For those who were considering purchasing the Razr 40 flip phone in India, Motorola has a surprise in store. Customers find the foldable phone more enticing now that its price has been significantly reduced in the nation. The phone did initially come at a price that was competitive for a foldable, but the recent price reduction makes it a no-brainer if you had been considering getting a flip variant.

    The Motorola Razr 40 flip phone was recently reduced in price by Rs 10,000 nationwide, bringing its new price down to Rs 49,999, which may be appealing to some of you.

    The 6.9-inch pOLED display on the Motorola Razr 40 can refresh at a rate of up to 144 Hz. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB RAM powers the vanilla edition. The Moto Razr 40 boasts a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 64MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. The Razr 40 comes with a 33W charger and a 4200mAh battery.

    Although we haven't seen the smartphone upgraded to Android 14, Motorola promised that you would receive four years of security updates and three OS updates up to Android 16. It features a fingerprint sensor on the side, and Dolby Atmos is used to adjust the dual speakers.

    Meanwhile, the list of handsets scheduled to receive the Android 14 upgrade has been made public by Motorola. Major companies in the smartphone market, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and OnePlus, have already started rolling out the Android 14 upgrades, each customised with their own skins, after Google's October 2023 launch of the update for Pixel handsets. The Lenovo-owned company Motorola has now joined the group by starting to roll out My UX for its handsets, which is based on Android 14 upgrades.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Which is a BETTER phone for you gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is a BETTER phone for you?

    Apple Vision Pro headset estimated to have sold 180000 units during pre order Reports gcw

    Apple's Vision Pro headset estimated to have sold 180,000 units during pre-order: Reports

    Realme 12 Pro Realme 12 Pro+ to launch on January 29 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ to launch on January 29; Here's what you can expect

    Apple is reportedly giving 25 per cent discount to its employees on purchase of Vision Pro headset gcw

    Apple is reportedly giving 25% discount to its employees on purchase of Vision Pro headset

    OnePlus 12 India price sale date leaked ahead of launch Check details gcw

    OnePlus 12 India price, sale date leaked ahead of launch; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Director of Jayadeva Hospital voices concerns over state govt's actions before term ends vkp

    Karnataka: Director of Jayadeva Hospital voices concerns over state govt's actions before term ends

    Kerala Lotteries Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Result: First prize ticket sold from Palakkad rkn

    Kerala Lotteries Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Result: First prize ticket sold from Palakkad

    Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge says 'Ayodhya visit will be for cultural exploration, not devotion'

    Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge says 'Ayodhya visit will be for cultural exploration, not devotion'

    cricket India vs England, 1st Test: Team India brace for spin battle against England in Hyderabad osf

    India vs England, 1st Test: Team India brace for spin battle against England in Hyderabad

    Ayodhya Ram temple to Golden Temple-7 locations in north India with religious significance RBA

    7 locations in north India with religious significance

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon