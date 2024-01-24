Motorola Razr 40 Flip gets MASSIVE price cut; How much will it cost? Is it worth buying now?

Motorola launched the latest Razr foldable phone in India last year and now more people can consider buying it. The foldable phone has got a big price cut in the country, which makes it more appealing to buyers.

For those who were considering purchasing the Razr 40 flip phone in India, Motorola has a surprise in store. Customers find the foldable phone more enticing now that its price has been significantly reduced in the nation. The phone did initially come at a price that was competitive for a foldable, but the recent price reduction makes it a no-brainer if you had been considering getting a flip variant.

The Motorola Razr 40 flip phone was recently reduced in price by Rs 10,000 nationwide, bringing its new price down to Rs 49,999, which may be appealing to some of you.

The 6.9-inch pOLED display on the Motorola Razr 40 can refresh at a rate of up to 144 Hz. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB RAM powers the vanilla edition. The Moto Razr 40 boasts a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 64MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. The Razr 40 comes with a 33W charger and a 4200mAh battery.

Although we haven't seen the smartphone upgraded to Android 14, Motorola promised that you would receive four years of security updates and three OS updates up to Android 16. It features a fingerprint sensor on the side, and Dolby Atmos is used to adjust the dual speakers.

Meanwhile, the list of handsets scheduled to receive the Android 14 upgrade has been made public by Motorola. Major companies in the smartphone market, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and OnePlus, have already started rolling out the Android 14 upgrades, each customised with their own skins, after Google's October 2023 launch of the update for Pixel handsets. The Lenovo-owned company Motorola has now joined the group by starting to roll out My UX for its handsets, which is based on Android 14 upgrades.