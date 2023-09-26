Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lava Blaze Pro 5G with 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel dual AI rear camera launched; priced under Rs 13,000

    Lava Blaze Pro 5G's display features a hole punch on the top . It is offered in two different colour options.  Lava has provided a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the handset. It also features a colour changing back panel and will be available for sale in two colour variants.

    Lava Blaze Pro 5G with 5000mAh battery 50 megapixel dual AI rear camera launched priced under Rs 13000 check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    Lava, an Indian smartphone manufacturer, is now working to broaden its selection. Agni 2, Yuva 2, and Blaze 5G are just a few of the smartphones the business has already released this year. Lava introduced the Lava Blaze Pro 5G on Tuesday, a new 5G smartphone that would cost 12,499 in India for its single 8GB RAM+ 128 storage.

    The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, Android 13 OS, 128 GB of storage, and 8 GB of expandable RAM are all included in the Lava Blaze Pro 5G. The phone has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging.

    The 6.78-inch FHD+ display on the Blaze Pro 5G has a punch hole and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has a side finger sensor and Face Unlock security features. For increased privacy, it also provides anonymous auto call recording. Additionally, Lava is providing "free service at home," whereby it would provide doorstep repair for Lava products still covered by a guarantee.

    It has a dual camera setup that consists of an 8MP front-facing camera and a 50MP primary camera. Additional shooting modes offered by the camera include Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, and Intelligent Scanning. For smooth shooting of movies, the Blaze Pro 5G also supports 2K and offers electronic image stabilization (EIS).

    Lava's latest entry into the competitive 5G smartphone market under Rs 15,000 will go up against the Redmi 12 5G, Poco M6 Pro, Realme Narzo 60X, and Vivo T2X. Let's look at the new Lava Blaze 5G's cost, availability, and specifications.

    Lava has only released one Blaze Pro 5G variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and it costs merely Rs 12,499 in total. It comes in two hues, Starry Night and Radiant Pearl, and has a rear panel that changes color.

    Starting on October 3, Lava Blaze Pro 5G will be available for purchase on both Amazon and its retail network.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel Watch 2 promo video LEAKED Smartwatch to focus on health features more gcw

    Google Pixel Watch 2 promo video LEAKED! Smartwatch to focus on health features & more

    Google may ship Pixel Watch 2 for free with upcoming Pixel 8 Pro Report gcw

    Google may ship Pixel Watch 2 for free with upcoming Pixel 8 Pro: Report

    iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max being sold above official prices due to high demand Report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max being sold above official prices due to high demand: Report

    Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch

    iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Drop test reveals which Apple smartphone is more durable WATCH gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Drop test reveals which smartphone is more durable (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-Best dog breeds for Indian family RBA EAI

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-Best dog breeds for Indian family

    Vijay or Rajinikanth? Check HERE which South star surpassed Shah Rukh Khan in popularity among Indian heroes rkn

    Vijay or Rajinikanth? Check HERE which South star surpassed Shah Rukh Khan in popularity among Indian heroes

    Ramita Jindal's Asian Games triumph: Yoga, tasteless supplements played a role; aims to emulate Abhinav Bindra snt

    Ramita Jindal's Asian Games triumph: Yoga, tasteless supplements played a role; aims to emulate Abhinav Bindra

    From sustainability to lower refueling time, how green hydrogen fuel cell bus change commute? AJR

    From sustainability to lower refueling time, how green hydrogen fuel cell bus change commute?

    ODI World Cup 2023: 'We've done our research', says Pakistan's Babar Azam ahead of maiden India visit snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: 'We've done our research', says Pakistan's Babar Azam ahead of maiden India visit

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon