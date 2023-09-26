Lava Blaze Pro 5G with 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel dual AI rear camera launched; priced under Rs 13,000

Lava Blaze Pro 5G's display features a hole punch on the top . It is offered in two different colour options. Lava has provided a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the handset. It also features a colour changing back panel and will be available for sale in two colour variants.

Lava, an Indian smartphone manufacturer, is now working to broaden its selection. Agni 2, Yuva 2, and Blaze 5G are just a few of the smartphones the business has already released this year. Lava introduced the Lava Blaze Pro 5G on Tuesday, a new 5G smartphone that would cost 12,499 in India for its single 8GB RAM+ 128 storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, Android 13 OS, 128 GB of storage, and 8 GB of expandable RAM are all included in the Lava Blaze Pro 5G. The phone has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging.

The 6.78-inch FHD+ display on the Blaze Pro 5G has a punch hole and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has a side finger sensor and Face Unlock security features. For increased privacy, it also provides anonymous auto call recording. Additionally, Lava is providing "free service at home," whereby it would provide doorstep repair for Lava products still covered by a guarantee.

It has a dual camera setup that consists of an 8MP front-facing camera and a 50MP primary camera. Additional shooting modes offered by the camera include Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, and Intelligent Scanning. For smooth shooting of movies, the Blaze Pro 5G also supports 2K and offers electronic image stabilization (EIS).

Lava's latest entry into the competitive 5G smartphone market under Rs 15,000 will go up against the Redmi 12 5G, Poco M6 Pro, Realme Narzo 60X, and Vivo T2X. Let's look at the new Lava Blaze 5G's cost, availability, and specifications.

Lava has only released one Blaze Pro 5G variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and it costs merely Rs 12,499 in total. It comes in two hues, Starry Night and Radiant Pearl, and has a rear panel that changes color.

Starting on October 3, Lava Blaze Pro 5G will be available for purchase on both Amazon and its retail network.