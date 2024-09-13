Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,799

    Jio has launched the JioPhone Prima 2, a new feature phone with a Qualcomm processor, to enhance its affordable 4G offerings. The phone boasts a 2.4-inch display, 4GB of internal storage, and a 2,000 mAh battery. It runs on Kai-OS and supports popular apps like Google Assistant, Facebook, YouTube, and various Jio apps.

    JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,799
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 6:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    To strengthen its offers in the low-cost 4G pricing range, Jio has introduced a new feature phone in India that is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Jio Prima 4G, introduced last year, was replaced by the new phone, the JioPhone Prima 2. Similar to its predecessor, the Prima 2 has access to the entire Jio app store and now facilitates UPI payments.

    The 2.4-inch QVGA curved display on the Jio Prima 2 has a 320 x 240 pixel resolution. It has an internal storage capacity of 4GB and supports 512MB RAM, all driven by a Qualcomm processor. Additionally, the capacity may be expanded using a microSD card up to 128GB.

    The most recent version is powered by Kai-OS, which can run several crucial apps including Google Assistant, Facebook, and YouTube. Additionally, the smartphone is compatible with Jio applications like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, and others. The low-cost phone has a back sensor for snapping emergency photos in addition to a 0.3MP selfie camera.

    In addition, the feature phone has capability for a larger 2,000 mAh battery than its predecessor and can make payments via UPI through the JioPay app. The Prima 2 weighs about 120 grammes and has a thickness of 15.1 mm. It also supports FM radio and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    The only colour option for the phone is Luxe Blue, and it has a leather-like back. The Prima 2 retails at Rs 2,799 and is available for purchase on Amazon, JioMart, Reliance Digital, and other physical stores.

