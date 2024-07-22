iQOO Z9s series to arrive in India next month, CEO Nipun Marya shares poster; Check details

iQOO is set to launch another series, iQOO Z9s, just after a few days of releasing iQOO Z9 Lite in India. According to the post by the CEO of the company, the iQOO Z9s will arrive in India in August.

A few days after launching iQOO Z9 Lite in India, the company is set to launch another device. The official poster for the iQOO Z9s series was just posted by Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, "The wait is over! Brace yourself for a fully loaded ‘Z’ vibe." The next smartphone will be "fully loaded for the mega tasers," according to the the post, which also implies that it will have a potent processor for fluid performance. The next smartphone is also thought to be a renamed variant of the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which made its debut in China in April of this year.

The new iQOO Z9s series appears to feature a sturdy, boxy look in the post. The device's rear panel is the only part visible in the poster image. A camera island is fixed in the upper-right corner of the device's glossy rear surface. With a ring light located to the right of the two cameras, the gadget has a twin camera arrangement. When you enlarge the poster, you can see that the camera has a spherical lens. This function may improve the quality of the camera by lowering the number of necessary optical components and enhancing image quality. The poster graphic or the post don't offer anything else than these specifics.

An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor powers the iQOO Z9 Turbo. The newly released smartphone also has a 6K VC heat dissipation system and an independent graphics processor called Turbo. iQOO states that the Z9 Turbo will include a strong 6000 mAh battery and a 1.5K OLED flat display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, promising an amazing gaming experience.

In terms of design, the official photo on the website provides a sneak peek of the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo smartphone. The device is set to feature a dual rear camera setup housed within a square camera module.

For the unaware, it is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Mobile Platform that powers the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G. Built using 6nm manufacturing technology, it has an 8-core CPU. With eight 5G bands, it supports dual SIM 5G and promises dependable connectivity and quick download rates. The phone has a 90Hz display that is easy to view indoors and out thanks to its TUV certification for reduced blue light and maximum brightness setting of 840 nits. Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14, powers the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G. It has 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 1TB using an SD card.

Latest Videos