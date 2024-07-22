Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    iQOO Z9s series to arrive in India next month, CEO Nipun Marya shares poster; Check details

    iQOO is set to launch another series, iQOO Z9s, just after a few days of releasing iQOO Z9 Lite in India. According to the post by the CEO of the company, the iQOO Z9s will arrive in India in August.

    iQOO Z9s series to arrive in India next month, CEO Nipun Marya shares poster; Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    A few days after launching iQOO Z9 Lite in India, the company is set to launch another device. The official poster for the iQOO Z9s series was just posted by Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, "The wait is over! Brace yourself for a fully loaded ‘Z’ vibe." The next smartphone will be "fully loaded for the mega tasers," according to the the post, which also implies that it will have a potent processor for fluid performance. The next smartphone is also thought to be a renamed variant of the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which made its debut in China in April of this year.

    The new iQOO Z9s series appears to feature a sturdy, boxy look in the post. The device's rear panel is the only part visible in the poster image. A camera island is fixed in the upper-right corner of the device's glossy rear surface. With a ring light located to the right of the two cameras, the gadget has a twin camera arrangement. When you enlarge the poster, you can see that the camera has a spherical lens. This function may improve the quality of the camera by lowering the number of necessary optical components and enhancing image quality. The poster graphic or the post don't offer anything else than these specifics.

    An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor powers the iQOO Z9 Turbo. The newly released smartphone also has a 6K VC heat dissipation system and an independent graphics processor called Turbo. iQOO states that the Z9 Turbo will include a strong 6000 mAh battery and a 1.5K OLED flat display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, promising an amazing gaming experience.

    In terms of design, the official photo on the website provides a sneak peek of the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo smartphone. The device is set to feature a dual rear camera setup housed within a square camera module. 

    For the unaware, it is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Mobile Platform that powers the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G. Built using 6nm manufacturing technology, it has an 8-core CPU. With eight 5G bands, it supports dual SIM 5G and promises dependable connectivity and quick download rates. The phone has a 90Hz display that is easy to view indoors and out thanks to its TUV certification for reduced blue light and maximum brightness setting of 840 nits. Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14, powers the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G. It has 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 1TB using an SD card.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 5:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched; Check features, price & more gcw

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    CONFIRMED Google showcases Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold design ahead of August 13 launch hints at Gemini AI integration gcw

    CONFIRMED! Google showcases Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold design, hints at Gemini AI integration

    Dyson enters high-end audio with customisable headphones called OnTrac with ANC, India launch soon gcw

    Dyson enters high-end audio with customisable headphones called OnTrac with ANC, India launch soon

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which is a better smartphone for you? A look at detailed comparison in terms of price display gcw

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which is a better smartphone for you? A look at detailed comparison

    Stuck iPhone screen here is how Apple recommends fixing it check details gcw

    Stuck iPhone screen? Here’s how Apple recommends fixing it; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Joe Biden unknown facts, from Stuttering to family tragedy RKK

    Joe Biden unknown facts, from Stuttering to family tragedy

    USD 14 only this is incredible US tourist lauds affordability of India's healthcare system, WATCH viral video snt

    '$14 only, this is incredible': US tourist lauds affordability of India's healthcare system, WATCH viral video

    Bengaluru Microsoft techie becomes auto driver during weekends to combat loneliness Internet in splits vkp

    Bengaluru: Microsoft techie becomes auto-driver during weekends to combat loneliness; Internet in splits

    Karnataka JDS MLC Suraj Revanna granted bail by Bengaluru court in same-sex harassment case vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna granted bail by Bengaluru court in same-sex harassment case

    ICC forms three-member committee to review conduct of T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies snt

    ICC forms three-member committee to review conduct of T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon