Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    iPhone SE 4 to feature dynamic Island and vertical rear camera setup?

    The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to incorporate Dynamic Island technology and have a vertical rear camera setup. These details are speculative and subject to change before the device's launch in 2025.

    iPhone SE 4 to feature dynamic Island and vertical rear camera setup gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    Apple's next iPhone SE 4 is a subject of a lot of rumors; it may hit stores in 2025. Reliable sources have leaked information suggesting that the iPhone SE series, which is renowned for its affordable models, may be preparing for some significant enhancements this time around.

    Renowned tipster @MajinBuOfficial X just revealed details about what the iPhone SE 4 would have. The most notable disclosure is that Dynamic Island technology, which is included in the iPhone 14 Pro models and the full iPhone 15 series, may be included. This suggests that Apple is thinking of adding cutting-edge technology to its array of more affordable models.

    The earlier rumors regarding a camera notch appear to have changed. Alternatively, the iPhone SE 4 may include a vertical back camera arrangement, which would be consistent with the layout expected for the entry-level iPhone 16 model. According to the source, the iPhone SE 4 and the still-under-development iPhone 16 may have similar designs.

    Even though there may just be one camera sensor—arranged in the form of a pill—there are rumors that an LED flashlight will be included. It is crucial to remember that these information are hypothetical at this time and have not been verified.

    The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to have identical proportions to the iPhone XR model, giving consumers a recognizable design factor.

    It is important to use cautious and not take these leaks as factual data. Since the iPhone SE 4 is still a year away from release, real product characteristics might diverge greatly from the latest speculations.

    With the release of new foldable gadgets, Apple may be preparing for yet another significant shift in its product lineup. Apple has not yet released a foldable iPhone, but that may soon change as companies like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Google have experimented with foldable technology.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked likely to feature new camera module more gcw

    Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked, likely to feature new camera module & more

    Xiaomi to introduce flagship Xiaomi 14 series globally on THIS date gcw

    Xiaomi to introduce flagship Xiaomi 14 series globally on THIS date

    Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G4 chip to launch in October 2024 report gcw

    Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G4 chip to launch in October 2024?

    Nothing Phone 2a design leaked phone likely to skip Glyph interface gcw

    Nothing Phone 2(a) design leaked, phone likely to skip Glyph interface

    Xiaomi 14 to come in India soon Here is why you should wait for launch gcw

    Xiaomi 14 to come in India soon; Here's why you should wait for launch

    Recent Stories

    96.88 crore people registered to vote for forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says ECI AJR

    BREAKING: 96.88 crore people registered to vote for forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says ECI

    Bishop Rock to Migingo: 7 smallest Islands in the World ATG

    Bishop Rock to Migingo: 7 smallest Islands in the World

    Kerala: HC orders probe against Guruvayur Elephant camp, action against mahouts who beat elephants anr

    Kerala: HC orders probe against Guruvayur Elephant camp, action against mahouts who beat elephants

    Haldwani clashes were pre-planned? Evidence cements conspiracy theory (WATCH)

    Haldwani clashes were pre-planned? Evidence cements conspiracy theory (WATCH)

    Pakistan General Elections 2024 26 11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son loses from Lahore gcw

    Pakistan General Elections 2024: 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son loses from Lahore

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon