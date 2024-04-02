iPhone SE 4 leak: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature notch, Face ID & more

Leaked images of the iPhone SE 4 reveal a potential design overhaul with features like a notch display, Face ID, and a single-camera setup. Speculations also point to volume rockers on the left side and a rumored action button, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The highly awaited fourth-generation iPhone SE from Apple has been leaked and this has the tech community buzzing with rumors of a major redesign. According to reports, the iPhone SE 4 is slated for a possible release in 2025, with leaked case renders providing insights into its potential features.

The translucent protective covers in the leaked photographs, which were shared by well-known leaker Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), suggest that the device's look has changed significantly. The images are noteworthy because they show a more contemporary design that is similar of the iPhone 13 series, complete with a notch on the display that may house the selfie camera and Face ID sensors.

The leaked case indicates that Touch ID and the home button are no longer included in the device, which is a change from earlier iterations and indicates a move toward Face ID biometric verification.

The smartphone is anticipated to have a single camera arrangement on its back, which is rumored to have a powerful 48-megapixel sensor together with an LED flash and microphone. The iPhone XR's design is similar to this one, suggesting that Apple's range may have a consistent look.

Additional information from the leaked casing includes left-side volume rockers with a possible action button cutout above them. The conventional mute switch may be replaced with this alleged function, which is similar to the one found on the most recent iPhone 15 Pro models.

The iPhone SE 4's screen, which is expected to be 6.1 inches and use BOE's OLED technology, is the subject of much anticipation. Furthermore, rumors indicate that a USB Type-C connector for ease of charging and Apple's in-house 5G modem chip will be included.

Although specifics are still lacking, fans are excitedly awaiting the iPhone SE 4's formal release, which is scheduled for 2025. The possibility of a redesigned iPhone SE offers an intriguing addition to Apple's smartphone portfolio, despite the tech community's ongoing speculation.