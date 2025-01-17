iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Know expected specs, camera, price and more

Samsung's eagerly anticipated Galaxy S25 series will ship in a few days. On January 22, Samsung will launch its Galaxy S25 range, which will comprise the standard Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is one new model, though, that has been making the rounds online due to leaks and rumors. The Galaxy S25 Slim, as its name implies, will be a stylish smartphone with all the flagship features found in other Galaxy S25 versions.

However, rumors about a thinner iPhone, known as the iPhone 17 Slim, have been around for a while. If rumors are to be believed, Apple may introduce this new model with the iPhone 17 series, replacing the Plus variant. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to make its debut in September of this year, based on Apple's iPhone launch schedule. But if there are so many leaks coming out, something's cooking! Neither Apple nor Samsung have said anything about these rumored devices, though!

iPhone 17 air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Expected specifications

The Galaxy S25 Slim may be thicker than the very thin iPhone, while the iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be about 5.5mm thick. A 9to5Google report claims that the Galaxy S25 Slim has a thickness of 6.4 mm. According to rumors, both phones have an IP68 designation, which indicates that they are water resistant. Additionally, the reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air may have a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels. However, a slightly larger 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels is available for the Galaxy S25 Slim.

iPhone 17 air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Expected performance

Performance-wise, the iPhone 17 Air will probably use the Apple A19 CPU, which can be combined with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. However, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comparable storage choices are anticipated for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

iPhone 17 air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Expected camera

With a 48-megapixel primary camera and a secondary sensor, the iPhone 17 Air can feature a dual camera configuration for photography. The Galaxy S25 Slim has a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a triple camera system.

iPhone 17 air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Expected price

In the US, the iPhone 17 Air might be released for $899, which is the same price as the Plus variant in India, which is Rs 89,990. Additionally, it is anticipated that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim would have a competitive pricing point, with a starting price of about Rs 90,000. This was the pricing difference between the Galaxy S25 Slim and the iPhone 17 Air. 

(Photo: @ShishirShelke1 | Apple Verse)

