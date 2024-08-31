Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: 4 reasons why you should wait for latest model

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: Apple has officially announced the launch date for its much anticipated iPhone 16 series in India at the event on September 9. The Apple event 2024 will broadcast from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, in the US.

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: 4 reasons why you should wait for latest model gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Are you considering purchasing the iPhone 15? Hold on! Here's why you should wait for Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9th, which will debut the iPhone 16 series. The anticipation for Apple's current iPhone 15 is palpable, but with the iPhone 16 series on the horizon, you may want to reconsider your purchase. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to get major advancements over the current generation handsets. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic processor, which was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro range.

    Adding further, both models missed out on the new Action button, which Apple introduced to replace the mute switch on the Pro models. But, Apple intends to move the entry-level iPhone 16 models closer to the Pro versions this year, so things should change. Let's take a brief look at the four strong arguments for why holding out for the iPhone 16 would be the best course of action. From ground-breaking capabilities to anticipated updates that might completely transform your smartphone experience.

    BETTER PERFORMANCE

    Performance for Apple's basic iPhone 16 devices will be significantly improved. The A18 processor from the Pro models may also be used in these entry-level devices by the tech behemoth with headquarters in Cupertino. The iPhone 16 and iPhone Plus versions may feature less Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) cores than the Pro models, while the business may have configured the hardware differently for different models. These entry-level iPhone 16 models, however, will represent a significant improvement over their predecessors.

    To enhance performance, Apple may provide 8GB of RAM in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, as this is the minimum requirement for running advanced intelligence features. This is a significant improvement compared to the 6GB RAM in previous generation models. 

    DESIGN

    The base iPhone 16 devices may have minor visual alterations. In contrast to the previous generation, the rear camera module of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may be positioned vertically rather than diagonally. Additionally, Apple may provide new colour options for the base variations.

    APPLE INTELLIGENCE

    It is significant to remember that the whole iPhone 16 series will get Apple's suite of AI technologies. All-encompassing text generating and summarisation capabilities are among the forthcoming Apple Intelligence features. Additionally, it has OpenAI's ChatGPT operating system integration, Genmoji, an artificial intelligence tool for creating emojis, and the Image Playground software for creating graphics based on prompts. Additionally, it boasts a more advanced Siri that is driven by artificial intelligence and has superior natural language processing skills.

    FUNCTIONALITY

    The basic iPhone 16 devices are likely to include the "Pro" features. The capacitive Action Button, which replaces the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, is likely to appear on the base versions of the iPhone 16 series as well. Unlike the mute switch, which can simply switch between sound profiles, the Action Button provides a variety of functions and customisation choices based on user preferences.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more gcw

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more

    Motorola Razr 50 India launch: Release date, specs, features, pricing, and more RTM

    Motorola Razr 50 India launch: Release date, specs, features, pricing, and more

    Motorola Razr 50 launching in India in September; Here's everything we know so far gcw

    Motorola Razr 50 launching in India in September; Here's everything we know so far

    iPhone 16 Pro Max leak teases new Desert Titanium finish, larger battery and more features (WATCH) gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro Max leak teases new Desert Titanium finish, larger battery and more features (WATCH)

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE for these users! A step-by-step guide to use it gcw

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE! A step-by-step guide to use it

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: From host Nagarjuna to contestants, know who will earn more than the winner RA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: From host Nagarjuna to contestants, know who will earn more than the winner

    Kerala: Police book actors Edavela Babu, Sudheesh on complaints of misconduct, misbehaviour by junior artist dmn

    Kerala: Police book actors Edavela Babu, Sudheesh on complaints of misconduct, misbehaviour by junior artist

    Dont mock Constitution Bar Council chairman Manan Mishra dig at Rahul Gandhi? 75 years of SC speech goes viral snt snt

    'Don't mock Constitution': Bar Council chairman's dig at Rahul Gandhi? 75 years of SC speech goes viral| WATCH

    Sharmitha Gowda photos Kannada actress looks HOT as she dons bikini in Maldives RBA

    Sharmitha Gowda photos: Kannada actress looks HOT as she dons bikini in Maldives | Check out

    NIA arrests key accused in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahir case at Bengaluru airport vkp

    BREAKING: NIA arrests key accused in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahir case at Bengaluru airport

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon