    iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which smartphone is worth buying

    Discover the ultimate flagship showdown between the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Apple iPhone 16 Pro. This comparison delves into design, display, camera prowess, processing power, battery life, and price, helping you make an informed decision.

    iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which smartphone is worth buying
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    As they become more and more popular, we have seen a number of Pro and Ultra models introduced in the flagship market over the years. The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones generated a lot of buzz earlier this year. The iPhone 16 Pro versions, which come with a new "Camera Control" button and several enhancements, were just released by Apple. In order to assist you in selecting the best flagship model if you want to purchase one, we have put up a thorough comparison between the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro.

    iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Design and display

    The Apple iPhone 16 Pro boasts a redesigned Camera Control button, a slimmer bezel, and an enlarged display, among other minor design updates. Still, it has the same profile as its predecessor, thus it's the same smartphone. Conversely, Google has shown a new camera arrangement, softer corners, and a frame resembling the iPhone as major design upgrades. Nevertheless, each smartphone has a distinct and upscale appearance. The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display on the iPhone 16 Pro uses ProMotion technology to deliver a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In comparison to previous year, the smartphone has much thinner bezels, and Ceramic Shield glass protects it.

    iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Camera

    Both the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro are renowned for having excellent cameras. A 48 MP Sensor-shift OIS primary camera, a 12 MP telephoto periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 48 MP ultrawide camera comprise the triple camera configuration of the iPhone 16 Pro. A 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto camera with a 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera comprise the triple back camera that is included in the Pixel 9 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, while the Pixel 9 Pro has a 42-megapixel Dual PD selfie camera with auto focus.

    iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Processor

    The A18 Pro processor, which powers the iPhone 16 Pro, is quicker and more efficient than the A17 Pro chipset from the previous year when paired with 8GB of RAM. To handle AI-related activities, the A18 Pro chipset also has 16-core neural engines. However, the Tensor G4 chipset from Google, which includes the Titan M2 security coprocessor, is what powers the Pixel 9 Pro and is said to have promising performance as well as the ability to manage AI functions.

    iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Battery

    The Pixel 9 Pro boasts more than 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the iPhone 16 promises up to 27 hours of video playback time. A 4700mAh battery is also included with the Pixel smartphone.

    iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Price

    The iPhone 16 Pro was announced with a starting price of Rs.119900 for a 256GB storage variant. Whereas, the Google Pixel 9 Pro was announced with a starting price of Rs. 109999.

