    iPhone 16 launch: Apple iPhone 15 buyers may get REFUND in India; Check how DEAL works

    With the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple's price protection policy allows recent iPhone 15 buyers in India to claim a partial refund if the price drops within 14 days of their purchase.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    Apple unveiled the new iPhone 16 series globally at its annual ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on Monday, September 9. The new lineup has four variants: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

    The first phone from the firm built with generative AI, the iPhone 16 enables users to produce text and graphics using instructions in natural language. The recently released gadgets will shortly be offered for pre-order and purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, the Apple Store, and other platforms.

    Considering the release of the company's main device's newest series, buying an older iPhone model could be a bad idea. There are some requirements to take into account, but individuals who have just purchased the iPhone 15 can be qualified for a partial refund.

    Customers who purchased an iPhone model in India are eligible for a refund if Apple drops the price within 14 calendar days of the purchase, according to Apple's retail India sales policy. This implies that you can get a refund for the difference if you bought an iPhone 15 during the past two weeks and Apple lowers the price of the handset after the release of the iPhone 16.

    Consumers can contact the Apple Contact Centre at 000800 040 1966 or visit an Apple Store to get this refund. As a component of Apple's price protection plan, this refund policy enables consumers to seek reimbursement for a maximum of 10 units of a single model. Therefore, a customer who owns up to ten iPhone 15 units—including family members—may ask for a prorated refund for each device. Proof of purchase is required in order to access this price protection.

    In the nation, the price of the iPhone 16 is Rs 79,900, while the price of the iPhone 16 Plus is Rs 89,900. In the Indian market, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the most costly model, costing Rs 1,44,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900. The prices for the iPhone 16 Pro models in India are Rs 15,000 cheaper than the launch price of the 15 Pro models in the country last year.

