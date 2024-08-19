Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which smartphone is better for you?

    Google has announced the Google Pixel 9 Pro with the latest Tensor G4 SoC and other new features. There are two more contenders in the high-end price bracket — the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. 

    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 4:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    The Google Pixel 9 Pro, which includes the newest Tensor G4 SoC and several new features, was unveiled by Google. In addition, it features triple cameras, an IP68 rating, an updated design, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are the other two competitors in the premium pricing range. We'll find out which is superior.

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Display

    The display of the Google Pixel 9 Pro is 6.3 inches Super Actua OLED. The display has a max brightness of 3000 nits and a pixel density of 495 PPI. Additionally, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and has HDR certification.

    The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display that has an adjustable refresh rate of 1-120Hz and a maximum brightness of 2600 nits. It is HDR-certified and boasts the more recent Corning Gorilla Armour Glass protection.

    A 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and LTPO compatibility is included in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Up to 2000 nits of maximum brightness may be supported, and Ceramic Shield protection is included.

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Processor and storage

    Google's most recent Tensor G4 processor and the Titan M2 security chip power the Pixel 9 Pro. It offers up to 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. In contrast, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which has up to 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM, powers the S24 Ultra. Right now, both devices are running Android 14, which is expected to get software upgrades for up to seven years.

    With up to 1TB of storage choices, Apple's A17 Pro processor powers the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It will soon receive an update to iOS 18, replacing the present iOS 17 operating system. Apple has promised that the phone would receive software updates for at least five years.

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Camera

    The 50MP Octa PD Samsung GNK main camera is part of a triple camera arrangement on the back of the Google Pixel 9 Pro. A 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera with capability for a 5x optical zoom are among the additional sensors. A 42MP Dual PD Sony IMX858 selfie camera is also included.

    With a 200MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens that supports a 100X digital zoom, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a quad camera configuration. Samsung employs a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 aperture selfie camera.

    The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max sports three cameras: a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP periscope telephoto that supports an optical zoom of up to 5 times, and a 48MP main camera. Since all phones offer optical image stabilisation (OIS), they can all record steady 4K 60 frames per second videos.

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Battery

    A 4700 mAh battery that supports both 21.5 W wireless charging and 27 W cable charging is included with the Google Pixel 9 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, has a larger 5000 mAh battery that supports both 15W wireless charging and 45W cable charging. With a smaller 4441 mAh battery that supports both 15W and 27W cable charging, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a highly capable device.

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price

    The starting price of the Pixel 9 Pro is Rs 109,999, whereas that of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is Rs 1,29,999. With a starting price of Rs 1,51,700, the most expensive of these gadgets is the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

