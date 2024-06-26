Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google REVEALS 'Made by Google' event date; Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3 expected | WATCH official teaser

    Google has thrown the tech world a curveball by announcing a surprise Pixel event scheduled for August 13th. The unexpected announcement, delivered just two months ahead of the typical launch window, has sparked a flurry of speculation about what the search giant has up its sleeve.
     

    Google reveals made by google event date pixel 9 series pixel watch 3 expected watch official teaser gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, Google has announced its next “Made by Google” Pixel event will be held on August 13, a bit earlier than usual.  The teasers that were released with the news almost indicate that the Pixel 9 lineup will soon be released. They feature a phone silhouette with a rounded camera visor and corresponding rounded corners. That essentially confirms what we already know based on several leaks and speculations.

    By releasing the Pixel 9 ahead of schedule, Google should be able to prevent any major leaks, for which its Pixel phones have gained a bad reputation. Google is unable to conceal these gadgets for very long. There are rumours that this year's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models would be joined by a larger, more powerful Pixel 9 Pro XL.

    This implies that the Pixel 8a will be the final Pixel phone in the a-series if Google decides not to produce the Pixel 9a. We may anticipate that the Google Tensor G4 CPU will be the same in the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the rumoured Pixel 9 Pro XL as Google is known for maintaining hardware consistency throughout its phone models.

    Google made significant advancements in artificial intelligence with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, however the more costly Pixel 8 Pro still has access to more advanced functions. AI was a major theme of the most recent Made by Google event, when the company unveiled a number of new features and improvements for its personal voice assistant.

    The AI chatbot Gemini, which competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT, is the centre of attention right now. Google may reveal more comprehensive Gemini integration for the Pixel 9 phones during the August 13 event, enhancing these phones' productivity and creative potential.

    The unveiling of Google's Made by Google event coincides with Samsung's July 10 Unpacked 2024 event announcement. AI will play a big part in Samsung's Unpacked event, which will see the company reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, and other products. 

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 1:24 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get dedicated shutter button gcw

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get shutter button

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU? gcw

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU?

    Update your phone in 10 days or stop using them: US government to Google Pixel users gcw

    Update your phone in 10 days or stop using them: US government to Google Pixel users

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Recent Stories

    Suresh Gopi turns 66: Actor-Union Minister drops teaser from his new film 'Varaaham'; WATCH anr

    Suresh Gopi turns 66: Actor-Union Minister drops teaser from his new film 'Varaaham'; WATCH

    After CBI arrest, Arvind Kejriwal complains of uneasiness in court due to low sugar level AJR

    BREAKING: After CBI arrest, Arvind Kejriwal complains of uneasiness in court due to low sugar level

    Case filed against PM Modi over 'INC will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark vkp

    BREAKING: Case filed against PM Modi over 'INC will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark

    Confident you will allow us to speak: Rahul Gandhi welcomes Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker (WATCH) AJR

    'Confident you will allow us to speak': Rahul Gandhi welcomes Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker (WATCH)

    Income Tax Returns: 7 common mistakes to avoid while filing ITR gcw

    Income Tax Returns: 7 common mistakes to avoid while filing ITR

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon