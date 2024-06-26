Google REVEALS 'Made by Google' event date; Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3 expected | WATCH official teaser

Google has thrown the tech world a curveball by announcing a surprise Pixel event scheduled for August 13th. The unexpected announcement, delivered just two months ahead of the typical launch window, has sparked a flurry of speculation about what the search giant has up its sleeve.

In a surprising turn of events, Google has announced its next “Made by Google” Pixel event will be held on August 13, a bit earlier than usual. The teasers that were released with the news almost indicate that the Pixel 9 lineup will soon be released. They feature a phone silhouette with a rounded camera visor and corresponding rounded corners. That essentially confirms what we already know based on several leaks and speculations.

By releasing the Pixel 9 ahead of schedule, Google should be able to prevent any major leaks, for which its Pixel phones have gained a bad reputation. Google is unable to conceal these gadgets for very long. There are rumours that this year's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models would be joined by a larger, more powerful Pixel 9 Pro XL.

This implies that the Pixel 8a will be the final Pixel phone in the a-series if Google decides not to produce the Pixel 9a. We may anticipate that the Google Tensor G4 CPU will be the same in the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the rumoured Pixel 9 Pro XL as Google is known for maintaining hardware consistency throughout its phone models.

Google made significant advancements in artificial intelligence with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, however the more costly Pixel 8 Pro still has access to more advanced functions. AI was a major theme of the most recent Made by Google event, when the company unveiled a number of new features and improvements for its personal voice assistant.

The AI chatbot Gemini, which competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT, is the centre of attention right now. Google may reveal more comprehensive Gemini integration for the Pixel 9 phones during the August 13 event, enhancing these phones' productivity and creative potential.

The unveiling of Google's Made by Google event coincides with Samsung's July 10 Unpacked 2024 event announcement. AI will play a big part in Samsung's Unpacked event, which will see the company reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, and other products.

