Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google Pixel Fold 2 likely to come this year; Here's what you can expect from it

    The Google Pixel Fold 2 will likely make its debut this year as the successor to the Pixel Fold smartphone that arrived last year. The upcoming Google foldable phone is said to get improvements in design, camera, chipset, software, and more.

    Google Pixel Fold 2 likely to come this year Here is what you can expect from it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    The Pixel Fold smartphone, which debuted last year, is expected to be replaced by the Google Pixel Fold 2, which is expected to launch this year. The Pixel Fold 2 may be in development and scheduled for release this year, according to a number of leaks. Improvements are expected to be made to the design, camera, processor, software, and other aspects of the future Google foldable phone. This is all that we currently know.

    It is rumored that the Google Pixel Fold 2 will be released later this year. This time around, rumors have emerged that the business may decide not to reveal it during May's Google I/O midyear event. 

    Although the Pixel Fold was announced at this event the previous year, the second generation Pixel Fold is expected to be released in October along with the Pixel 9 series. However, nothing has yet been formally verified. Because Google has the ability to alter the dates, users are encouraged to treat the information with caution.

    The Google Pixel Fold 2 might not come to India. The first generation didn't come to the country and the reason is unknown. So, the next generation of Pixel Fold is not expected to arrive in India unless the company changes its decision for this year's version.

    Even though a lot of smartphone companies have debuted their foldable phones in India, not everyone can afford the technology because it is still highly pricey. The brands will probably need to wait a few years to lower the cost of foldable technology. The market for foldable phones has just opened up to companies like Google, and this year should see the release of the second generation. It's possible that Google is delaying the release of its foldable phone in India due to the low sales figures for these devices.

    According to the leaked renderings, the next model may resemble the OnePlus Fold in form size and feature a narrower display.  Compared to the 5.8-inch cover display of the Pixel Fold, we could see a smaller cover display. There may be four camera sensors on the rear of the gadget, together with a microphone and an LED flash.

    A main wide-angle sensor, a secondary ultra wide-angle camera, a tertiary periscopic telephoto sensor, and an unidentified quaternary camera are probably included in the camera unit. In case this proves to be accurate, the Pixel Fold's triple back camera configuration would be much improved. The remaining specifics are unknown. 

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 14 series India launch tipped Here is what you can expect from this smartphone gcw

    Xiaomi 14 series India launch tipped, Here's what you can expect from this smartphone

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked ahead of February 22 launch gcw

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked ahead of February 22 launch

    Masked man steals 50 iPhones from US Apple store in broad daylight video goes viral WATCH gcw

    Masked man steals 50 iPhones from US Apple store in broad daylight, video goes viral (WATCH)

    iPhone SE 4 to feature dynamic Island and vertical rear camera setup gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to feature dynamic Island and vertical rear camera setup?

    Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked likely to feature new camera module more gcw

    Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked, likely to feature new camera module & more

    Recent Stories

    I did not like India, the country Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    'I did not like India, the country...' Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    Those who quit smoking before age of 40 may live as long as those who never smoked: Report

    Those who quit smoking before age of 40 may live as long as those who never smoked: Report

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: Family shares crucial information; Here's what they said ATG

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: Family shares crucial information; Here's what they said

    The Rajasthan connection to Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple

    The Rajasthan connection to Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple

    Viral video 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on Bengaluru bus watch gcw

    Bengaluru: 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on bus, video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon