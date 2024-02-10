Google Pixel Fold 2 likely to come this year; Here's what you can expect from it

The Google Pixel Fold 2 will likely make its debut this year as the successor to the Pixel Fold smartphone that arrived last year. The upcoming Google foldable phone is said to get improvements in design, camera, chipset, software, and more.

The Pixel Fold smartphone, which debuted last year, is expected to be replaced by the Google Pixel Fold 2, which is expected to launch this year. The Pixel Fold 2 may be in development and scheduled for release this year, according to a number of leaks. Improvements are expected to be made to the design, camera, processor, software, and other aspects of the future Google foldable phone. This is all that we currently know.

It is rumored that the Google Pixel Fold 2 will be released later this year. This time around, rumors have emerged that the business may decide not to reveal it during May's Google I/O midyear event.

Although the Pixel Fold was announced at this event the previous year, the second generation Pixel Fold is expected to be released in October along with the Pixel 9 series. However, nothing has yet been formally verified. Because Google has the ability to alter the dates, users are encouraged to treat the information with caution.

The Google Pixel Fold 2 might not come to India. The first generation didn't come to the country and the reason is unknown. So, the next generation of Pixel Fold is not expected to arrive in India unless the company changes its decision for this year's version.

Even though a lot of smartphone companies have debuted their foldable phones in India, not everyone can afford the technology because it is still highly pricey. The brands will probably need to wait a few years to lower the cost of foldable technology. The market for foldable phones has just opened up to companies like Google, and this year should see the release of the second generation. It's possible that Google is delaying the release of its foldable phone in India due to the low sales figures for these devices.

According to the leaked renderings, the next model may resemble the OnePlus Fold in form size and feature a narrower display. Compared to the 5.8-inch cover display of the Pixel Fold, we could see a smaller cover display. There may be four camera sensors on the rear of the gadget, together with a microphone and an LED flash.

A main wide-angle sensor, a secondary ultra wide-angle camera, a tertiary periscopic telephoto sensor, and an unidentified quaternary camera are probably included in the camera unit. In case this proves to be accurate, the Pixel Fold's triple back camera configuration would be much improved. The remaining specifics are unknown.