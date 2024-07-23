Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google Pixel 9 likely to offer iPhone-like satellite SOS service but for limited time period: Report

    Google Pixel 9 series could get satellite connectivity with Android 15. The upcoming software could let apps know when a smartphone connects to a satellite. Spotted by Android Authority in Android 15 beta 4, the feature may be named 'Pixel Satellite SOS' and could be free for two years on eligible Pixel devices.

    Google Pixel 9 series is scheduled to launch globally and in India on August 13. Previous rumours suggested that Google would provide satellite SOS service with capabilities akin to Apple's with its next flagship smartphone range. According to reports, the technology company may provide free Pixel satellite SOS for Pixel smartphones for up to two years, mirroring Apple's free service duration. This is based on a dismantling of the most recent Android 15 beta release. In a post, Android Authority conducted a deconstruction of the most recent Android 15 Beta 4 version, which was made available last week, in cooperation with tipster AssembleDebug. Strings found in the update's code imply Google may incorporate "Pixel Satellite SOS," a satellite connection emergency tool.

    According to reports, the function has a footer indicating that when a user interacts with emergency services via satellite, "emergency services and satellite service providers" would get information about them, including name, email, phone number, location, emergency contact, and device data.

    Moreover, the strings that were found also imply that Google may provide Pixel Satellite SOS for no cost for a two-year period. "Satellite SOS is included at no charge for {two} years," according to another passage in the footer. This time frame is equivalent to the two years that Apple offers owners of iPhone 14 and later models for Emergency SOS via Satellite service.

    It has been stated in a different finding that Pixel devices would receive an upgrade to enable satellite SOS. An upgrade providing emergency satellite-based communication is rumoured to be coming for earlier Pixel devices, since the Google Pixel 9 series is anticipated to ship with Android 15 out of the box.

    Meanwhile, a recent leak concerning the Pixel 9 Pro XL tipped the smartphone could get 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Pro models may also get a Samsung Exynos 5400 modem for connectivity. It may sport a 4nm chipset Tensor G4.

