    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report

    The Pixel 8a is said to come with a higher refresh rate display compared to the older model. It could be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset to match the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8a is expected to include support for wireless charging and DisplayPort output.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    The Google Pixel 8a is shaping up to be a good boost over its predecessor, and according to the most recent reports, the new Pixel a model will be released soon. The clearest indicator of the Pixel 8a debut is that the phone has made its way to the FCC, which is the final stage of product certification before it hits the market.

    With Google I/O 2024 dates set for mid-May of this year, we may expect to hear more from the company regarding the potential Pixel 8a launch at the keynote in more than a month. Previous Pixel a models have launched during the event in the past, and we don't see why Google can't do so again.

    Although Google has not yet confirmed the official launch date for the Pixel 8a, Kamila Wojciechowska has provided us with further information on the impending mid-range Pixel phone. The tipster states that the Pixel 8a will have a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits. But according to this source, the Pixel 8a may not receive significant hardware improvements, particularly with regard to the forthcoming Pixel model's cameras.

    It has been noted that Google may choose to use the same Pixel 7a sensors in its follow-up model. The Tensor G3 chipset, which also powers the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models, will power the Pixel 8a. In terms of power management, this chipset is considerably superior to the Tensor G2.

    The Pixel 8a's design may take a more rounded approach, which should improve the device's grip and feel in the hand. Although it is doubtful that Google would increase the screen size above 6.1 inches once again, a 256GB storage option may be released this year, which would increase Google's revenue. We anticipate the Pixel 8a to retail for roughly Rs 42,000, which is the same price as the Pixel 7a.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
