    Google Pixel 8 Pro can read your body temperature; Here's how it works

    Google Pixel 8 Pro launched in 2023 had some interesting additions which included the physical thermometer within the camera band at the back.  The latest Pixel Drop update for January brings the new feature along with other anticipated additions like click to search and magic compose for Messages app among others.

    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    Google Pixel 8 Pro launched in 2023 had some interesting additions which included the physical thermometer within the camera band at the back. The company limited its functionality to object temperature reading since its launch but now a new update is unlocking the ability to measure body temperature as well.

    The new functionality, along with other much-anticipated enhancements like click to search and magic write for the Messages app, are part of the most recent Pixel Drop update for January.

    However, the most noteworthy aspect of this Drop has to be its body temperature tool, which functions in a novel method that Google obviously considered while designing the gadget and obtaining regulatory approval for it from the health authorities. The Thermometer app on the Pixel 8 Pro offers a capability that Google even refers to as medical-grade.

    So, what is the scanning process like? According to Google, you can take an accurate reading of your body temperature by using your phone to scan your forehead. The phone doesn't need to be in contact with the forehead in order for the reading to begin; instead, the infrared sensors and the camera's LDAF can sense when the phone is near the forehead.

    The business notes that it is possible to take your friend's or your own temperature. The thermometer findings may now be stored to your Fitbit profile as Google has included Fitbit in its portfolio. We don't think Google will make this capability available in every country, particularly in places like India where a distinct organisation handles medical clearances.

    Nevertheless, we do anticipate that circle search, magic compose, and photomoji will receive a broader rollout through a routine over-the-air update on January 31.

