Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro launched in a NEW colour & you should definitely buy it

Google has launched the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in a new mint green colour. This refreshing addition, available only with the base 128GB storage, is a deviation from the conventional colour choices.

For those who are interested in the smaller Pixel model, this is the first chance to stray from the standard colour options of rose gold, black, and hazel that have reigned since the phone's arrival in October. However, Mint only offers the 128GB basic storage for both models; those who need extra storage will have to settle with the original hues.

Described as "inspired by the vibrant hue found in nature" and touted as a "luminous color that invites the mind into a state of energizing calmness". Google's design team seems confident in their description, and it remains to be seen how consumers will embrace this minty fresh addition to the Pixel family.

Google's most recent Tensor G3 processor, which guarantees quick and effective performance, powers the Pixel 8. It is combined with UFS 4.0 storage, so you can quickly retrieve your data.In terms of photography, the Pixel 8 performs admirably. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera with cutting-edge Octa-PD technology for superior performance in low light. You also get an 8x Super-Res digital zoom for taking pictures of far-off objects.

Additionally, a 12-megapixel sensor with macro capability and autofocus is included for finely detailed up close photos. The front camera is a 10.5-megapixel unit used for taking selfies and making video calls.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8 packs a 4,575mAh battery, ensuring you have enough juice to last through the day. It supports 27W fast wired charging and 18W wireless charging, although it's worth noting that the charger isn't included in the retail package, in line with Google's recent approach.