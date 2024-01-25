Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro launched in a NEW colour & you should definitely buy it

    Google has launched the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in a new mint green colour. This refreshing addition, available only with the base 128GB storage, is a deviation from the conventional colour choices.
     

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro launched in a NEW colour you should definitely buy it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    A brand-new colour has been added to the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro lineup. This week, Google began to tease the new shade. The ordinary Pixel 8 range is given a welcome boost by the mint green option, which is more muted than the vivid "bay" blue 8 Pro.

    For those who are interested in the smaller Pixel model, this is the first chance to stray from the standard colour options of rose gold, black, and hazel that have reigned since the phone's arrival in October. However, Mint only offers the 128GB basic storage for both models; those who need extra storage will have to settle with the original hues.

    Described as "inspired by the vibrant hue found in nature" and touted as a "luminous color that invites the mind into a state of energizing calmness". Google's design team seems confident in their description, and it remains to be seen how consumers will embrace this minty fresh addition to the Pixel family.

    Google's most recent Tensor G3 processor, which guarantees quick and effective performance, powers the Pixel 8. It is combined with UFS 4.0 storage, so you can quickly retrieve your data.In terms of photography, the Pixel 8 performs admirably. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera with cutting-edge Octa-PD technology for superior performance in low light. You also get an 8x Super-Res digital zoom for taking pictures of far-off objects.

    Additionally, a 12-megapixel sensor with macro capability and autofocus is included for finely detailed up close photos. The front camera is a 10.5-megapixel unit used for taking selfies and making video calls.

    Under the hood, the Pixel 8 packs a 4,575mAh battery, ensuring you have enough juice to last through the day. It supports 27W fast wired charging and 18W wireless charging, although it's worth noting that the charger isn't included in the retail package, in line with Google's recent approach.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 9 Pro may feature THESE iPhone like features Check details gcw

    Google Pixel 9 Pro may feature THESE iPhone-like features; Check details

    Motorola Razr 40 Flip gets MASSIVE price cut How much will it cost Is it worth buying now gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Flip gets MASSIVE price cut; How much will it cost? Is it worth buying now?

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Which is a BETTER phone for you gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is a BETTER phone for you?

    Apple Vision Pro headset estimated to have sold 180000 units during pre order Reports gcw

    Apple's Vision Pro headset estimated to have sold 180,000 units during pre-order: Reports

    Realme 12 Pro Realme 12 Pro+ to launch on January 29 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ to launch on January 29; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Weight loss to skin-care: 7 health benefits of Pomegranate peels rkn

    Weight loss to skin-care: 7 health benefits of Pomegranate peels

    Kyrgyzstan 7 Instagram worthy places in Bishkek ATG

    Kyrgyzstan: 7 Instagram worthy places in Bishkek

    Fighter day 1 box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film to earn around Rs 25 crore RBA

    'Fighter' day 1 box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film to earn around Rs 25 crore

    Football Xavi suggests possibility of leaving Barcelona following Athletic Club defeat osf

    Xavi suggests possibility of leaving Barcelona following Athletic Club defeat

    Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa calls out Ankita Lokhande RKK

    Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa calls out Ankita Lokhande

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon