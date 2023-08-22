Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 8 & 8 Pro may ditch SIM card slot and ship with eSIM in some regions: Report

    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to go official in October this year with a number of upgrades over their predecessors. Now, a report has surfaced online that suggests that the upcoming Pixel 8 handsets will ditch the physical SIM card slots in favour of eSIM.

    Google Pixel 8 8 Pro may ditch SIM card slot and ship with eSIM in some regions Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    The Google Pixel 8, the follow-up to the Google Pixel 7, is about to go on sale. The Pixel 8 is expected to be on sale in late October 2023, according to many reports. As the launch date approaches, a fresh leak including renderings of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro has appeared online.

    Various media reports observed that the device's SIM tray was absent in the renderings as released by OnLeaks. Reports points out that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 both had SIM card slots on the left side of the device in earlier renderings released by OnLeaks. This suggests that the gadget could only support eSIM, at least in limited areas. 

    Through an eSIM, Pixel 8 users can connect to their carrier without a physical SIM card in their phone. Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models in the US were also launched without a physical SIM card slot.

    For those who are not aware, the iPhone is the main eSIM-capable gadget available in the US market.  According to rumours, the gadget will include a 64MP IMX787 ultra-wide-angle lens in addition to a 50MP back camera. The phone is rumoured to be powered by a Tensor G3 chip, a Google-designed chip, inside. It will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2992 x 1344 pixels. Last but not least, the smartphone is rumoured to have two storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

    According to our previous rumours, the Pixel 8 will debut a brand-new, thrilling function named "Audio Magic Eraser." You may eliminate annoying background noise from your movies with this convenient tool. 

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
